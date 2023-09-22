Exploring the intersection of technology and marketing effectiveness at upcoming Effie SA dialogue

The interactive dialogue and Q&A session will take place on Thursday, 28 September at GIBS, commencing at 5.30pm. Space is limited, and those interested in attending are invited to RSVP directly to az.oc.asaca@adnawl by COB on Tuesday 26 September.

The panel, consisting of industry experts, includes:

Sylvester Chauke - founder and chief architect, DNA Brand Architects

Artwell Nwaila: head of creative and ecosystem, Google South Africa

Elouise Kelly: former chief operating officer, Universal Music Group Africa

Nick Jackson: managing director, Acceleration - WWP

The panel discussion, moderated Anwar Jappie, head of industry at Google South Africa and Effie South Africa committee chair, will delve into the strategic incorporation of technological solutions to propel marketing effectiveness, resulting in enhanced bottom-line outcomes. As the digital landscape evolves, this dialogue intends to decode the intricate interplay between technology, marketing, and business growth.

The highly regarded panel will dissect technology's impact on effectiveness, identifying both potential threats and opportunities on both a local, and global scale. From pioneering trends to the positioning of South Africa in the global landscape, the discussion promises to be illuminating and forward-looking.

"We are excited to be hosting yet another dialogue that probes the symbiotic relationship between technology and marketing effectiveness and other business-related activities and inputs. In this case technology," says Mathe Okaba, ACA CEO for Effie Awards South Africa. "By addressing the challenges and opportunities posed by technological advancements, we’ll be looking at charting the impact of tech and its role in relation to marketing effectiveness in an increasingly interconnected world, now and into the future."

Topics during the dialogue and Q&A will encompass a spectrum of themes, ranging from nurturing creativity and streamlining automation to harnessing the power of big data and the transformative influence of AI. This event offers a unique opportunity to gain insights into South Africa's stance within this dynamic landscape and its synchronization with global advancements.

The Effie Awards South Africa, hosted by the ACA and sponsored by Primedia, Nedbank, Mediamark, SAB, GIB, Network BBDO, Unilever, Google, Investec, Aon, Pride Wealth and Brand South Africa recognise marketing communication that is not only creative but, most importantly, effective. The awards are now in proud partnership with the Nedbank IMC Conference, Africa's foremost integrated marketing conference.

Join the conversation using the hashtags #EffieAwardsSA, #MarketingUpClose, and #NedbankIMC2023. For more information on the 2023 Effie Awards, visit www.effieawards.co.za.



