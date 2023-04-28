New York Festivals Advertising Awards and The Genius 100 Foundation expand Genius 100 Awards

The Genius 100 Foundation and New York Festivals Advertising Awards have joined forces for the third consecutive year and revealed that the Genius 100 Awards will be expanded.

The Genius Inspiration Award, launched in 2021 to honour outstanding purpose-driven creative work that inspires action to create impact, has expanded into the Genius 100 Award category within the New York Festivals Advertising Awards.

For 2023, the Genius 100 Inspiration Award category will now include three additional new opportunities to honour purpose-driven work. Along with the Genius 100 Award, new awards include the Genius 100 Product of the Year Award, the Genius 100 Idea of the Year Award, and Genius 100 Limitless Award.

New Genius Awards for 2023

Genius 100 Product of the Year Award will be awarded to the entity that has created work (advertising/marketing/print/film) that showcases the most unique, impactful, inspirational and genius product of the year.

Genius 100 Idea of the Year Award will be awarded to the entity that has created, developed, and exhibited proof of concept of the most unique, impactful, inspirational and genius idea of the year. To showcase it, the entity must have produced creative (advertising/marketing/print/film) that demonstrates the idea for public consumption.

The Genius 100 Limitless Award will be awarded to the entity that has created work (advertising/marketing/print/film) that brings awareness and outstanding positive impact for/on persons/communities with varying abilities and promotes unlimited inspiration.

This new category within the New York Festivals Advertising Awards will accept work from NGO’s. Proceeds from the entry fees for all four of these awards will go to charitable partners of Genius 100 Foundation, Luv Michael and The International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

“NYF is thrilled to continue our partnership with the Genius 100 Foundation. Working together with this visionary organisation that cultivates a global collective of brilliant minds dedicated to the expansion of knowledge and innovative solutions is the perfect partner to collaborate with to honor exceptional creative work,” said Scott Rose, president, New York Festivals Advertising Awards Competitions. “These unique, prestigious awards shine the spotlight on campaigns that inspire action and support the greater good.”

The Genius Awards will be judged by a panel of Genius 100 Visionaries and Community members from an impressive cross-section of fields comprised of an extraordinary group of 100 globally recognised, accomplished, compassionate minds, including Genius 100 Visionaries Jose Miguel Sokoloff, chief creative officer, MullenLowe Group UK and president, MullenLowe Group Creative Council, and Chris Bertish, world renowned ocean preservation pioneer, activist, author, Guinness World record holder and Big Waves Surfing Maverick Champion.

“We are honoured to have the opportunity to grow our partnership with New York Festivals Advertising Awards with the launch of three new Genius Awards, in addition to our original Genius Inspiration Award. These very special awards celebrate truly inspired work which has created outstanding, undeniable, and significant impact,” said Hilarie Viener, CEO, Genius 100 Foundation US. “Now more than ever, we must recognise how much we can gain from embracing creativity to influence positive change.”

For 2023, proceeds from entry fees into the Genius 100 Limitless Award will be donated to Luv Michael, (a NYC-based 501c3 non-profit dedicated to training, educating, and employing autistic adults and improving the lives of the autistic community beyond the lives of their parents). Proceeds from the entry fees for the Genius 100 Inspiration, Idea of the Year and Product of the Year Awards will be donated to the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (501c3).

The official deadline to enter is April 28, 2023.