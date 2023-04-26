Industries

Africa


Former VML SA founder, Jason Xenopoulos, named to NYF Executive Jury

26 Apr 2023
The New York Festivals Advertising Awards has announced the 2023 NYC Executive Jury, which includes Jason Xenopoulos, current global chief creative officer, WPP on Ford, and chief creative officer, VMLY&R, North America, VMLY&R.
Jason Xenopoulos, global chief creative officer, WPP on Ford, and chief creative officer, VMLY&R, North America, VMLY&R, and former VML SA co--founder has been named to the 2023 NYC Executive Jury
Xenopoulos co-founded VML South Africa in October 2010, where he was the CEO and chief creative officer for just over seven years.

In 2018 he moved to the UK taking up the position of global chief vision officer and chief creative officer, EMEA VML, moving to the US in July 2018 as CEO New York and chief creative officer, North America. In September 2021 he took up his current position.

Xenopoulos joins prominent creative leaders on the jury.

2023 New York Festivals NYC Executive Jury

“I am honoured to work in person with this incredibly talented group of world-class creative leaders,” says Scott Rose, president, New York Festival Advertising competitions.

“Their exceptional reputations for crafting innovative creative combined with their global perspective honed working on prestigious national and global brands guarantee that this year’s entries will be judged with both respect and thoughtful attention.:

The 2023 NYC Executive Jury is populated with a wide spectrum of award-winning and internationally recognised executives who are known within the industry for their exceptional cutting-edge work. The strategically assembled panel includes a diverse range of creative talent emanating from best-in-class creative agencies.

Bianca Guimaraes, partner & executive creative director will be at the helm as NYC Executive Jury President. Guimaraes served on the first NYC Live Executive Jury in 2022 and this year brings her creative expertise and leadership to the 2023 Executive Jury panel.

Her culture-creating work and years of industry experience are the perfect combination to foster an atmosphere of collaboration and thoughtful, deliberate discussions during the judging sessions.

Executive Jury members include:

  • Stevie Archer, executive creative director, SS+K
  • Chantelle Brinkley, managing director, Zerotrillion
  • Tyler DeAngelo, chief creative officer, StrawberryFrog
  • Cedric Devitt, chief creative officer, Big Spaceship
  • Kwame Taylor-Hayford, creative executive | co-founder, Kin
  • David Horowitz, partner & chief creative officer, Mekanism
  • Harsh Kapadia, EVP, chief creative officer, MRM
  • Camilo La Cruz, chief innovation officer, sparks & honey
  • Rob Lambrechts, chief creative officer, Pereira & O’Dell
  • JoRoan Lazaro, executive creative director, Jam3
  • Suzanne Levesque, creative, thjnk AG
  • Laura Maness, global chief executive officer, Grey Group
  • Heather McTavish, executive creative director, Americas, Virtue
  • Cristina Reina, executive creative director / head of art, McCann
  • Ciro Sarmiento, former chief creative officer, Saatchi & Saatchi New York
  • Gabrielle Shirden, founder & chief creative officer, The Kitchen Table
  • Marc Sobier, executive creative director, Verizon
  • Ish Traoreì, creative, Wieden + Kennedy
  • Jason Xenopoulos, global chief creative officer, WPP on Ford, and chief creative officer, VMLY&R, North America, VMLY&R

The 2023 NYC Executive Jury sessions will take place on 14, 15, and 16 June at New York City’s Crosby Hotel state-of-the-art screening room.

Jason Xenopoulos, Ford, New York Festivals, VML SA, VMLY&R

