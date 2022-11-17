Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

KantarIncubetaDentsuHoorah DigitalBullion PR & CommunicationAlgoa FMSappiMotion IconPrimedia BroadcastingTradewayMeltwaterOrnicoHellopeterTalkwalkerTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • TTL Digital Art Director Cape Town
  • Art Director/Digital Creative Specialist Cape Town
  • Mid-Level Art Director Johannesburg
  • MW Art Director Cape Town
  • DTP Art Director Cape Town
  • Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Advertising Sales Executive - Travel News Johannesburg
  • Product Manager Johannesburg
  • Midweight Account Managers x2 Port Elizabeth
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Retroviral's Mike Sharman on EMEA list of innovators

    17 Nov 2022
    Mike Sharman, the founder and chief creative officer at Retroviral has been selected as the only South African to be included in this years PRoke Media's #Innovator25 EMEA list.
    Mike Sharman. Source: Supplied.
    Mike Sharman. Source: Supplied.

    PRovoke Media's Innovator 25 is an established barometer of marketing and communications innovation. Since launching in 2013, it has identified 25 individuals each year in North America, EMEA and, more recently Asia-Pacific, who have positively contributed to, elevated and evolved engagement and influence in their respective markets.

    A decade of growth

    This year, Sharman was included in the Europe, Middle East and Africa innovator list that includes Ukranian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

    Sharman pioneered his holy trinity of marketing concepts, digital, PR and activation, with the launch of Retroviral in 2010. For twelve years under his leadership, the agency has been responsible for more brands – Nando’s, Russell Hobbs and Douwe Egberts and many more - going viral in both awareness and sales than any other agency in Africa. And over 2022, the agency has won more awards than in the previous decade combined.

    Bootstrapping startups

    Named one of the Mail & Guardian’s top 200 South Africans under 35 in 2013, Sharman is also co-founder of digital marketing platform Webfluential.com, sports storytelling agency retroactive.digital and MatchKit.co - the athlete profile builder and off-field commercialisation tool. His specialisation is bootstrapping startups, steering them to profitability and unlocking maximum value for shareholders.

    A regular guest on South Africa’s most influential talk radio stations, in the last year, he authored his second book, Brandalism.

    Says PRovoke media on this year’s innovators, “We look to recognise those who have taken risks to disrupt outdated business practices; blended masterful creativity with stunning impact; taken social purpose to new heights; made real progress in changing behavior and outcomes; or reformed hiring practices and cultures to achieve more diversity. These are just a few achievements that we consider innovative.”

    View the full list here.

    NextOptions
    Read more: advertising, marketing, creative, campaign, Retroviral, Mike Sharman

    Related

    Source:
    It's a chicken fight as Nando's and Pedros tussle over ads2 hours ago
    #SnackOnThis: Marijuana delivery, tobacco bans, and human rights abuse
    #SnackOnThis: Marijuana delivery, tobacco bans, and human rights abuse1 day ago
    Adidas hosts a family reunion with top football stars. Source: Supplied.
    Adidas hosts a family reunion with new campaign2 days ago
    Vanessa Govender. Source: Supplied.
    #Newsmaker: Vanessa Govender, Infinity Brands' new CMO11 Nov 2022
    Imraan Christian. Source: Supplied.
    The ingenuity behind Young Guns 20 creative Imraan Christian10 Nov 2022
    Image supplied: Bolt Food country manager, Tafadzwa Samushonga
    #BehindtheSelfie: Tafadzwa Samushonga, Bolt Food country manager9 Nov 2022
    Source:
    Data key to reaching customers during tough economic times8 Nov 2022
    #OrchidsandOnions: An ode to 60 years
    #OrchidsandOnions: An ode to 60 years7 Nov 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz