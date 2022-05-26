Dentsu Africa wins a whopping 51 awards at the Pitcher Awards

Dentsu Africa is thrilled to have won 51 awards at the prestigious Pitcher Awards which took place over the weekend. It is an annual awards programme, which is centred around promoting African creativity in the marketing, advertising, media, PR, digital and the entertainment sector.
Dentsu Kenya won the coveted Agency of the Year Award as they received the highest aggregate points across all categories for the awards.
The outstanding performance did not end there, dentsu Kenya also won the Digital Agency of the Year Award. The team received this accolade as they had the highest aggregated points in the Digital, Mobile and Social Craft categories.
When asked about his team’s success, Chris Madison, CEO for dentsu Kenya, said, “Being recognised asone of Africa’s truly pan-African awards shows for creative excellence is a testament to our team’s commitment to creating authentic African stories that resonates with the African consumer. Without our amazing clients this success would not be possible.”
Dentsu won three Grand Prix Awards:
Channel: Integrated Campaigns - Dentsu Kenya, Nairobi, Kenya, for the MalariaNo More campaign, Draw The Line Against Malaria
Channel: Use of Media - Dentsu Kenya, Nairobi, Kenya for Safaricom PLC for the campaign The Breathing Billboard - Safaricom PL
Good: For Profit Organisation - Dentsu Kenya, Nairobi, Kenya for SafariCom PLC for the campaign Bonga for Good
The dentsu teams’ inspiring performance did not stop there, with them also receiving eight Gold awards for the following:
Channel: Integrated campaign: dentsu McGarryBowen, Lagos, Nigeria for Netflix for the campaign King of Boys II
Channel: Use of Influencers & Brand Ambassadors: Isobar Lagos, Nigeria for Budweiser for the campaign Budweiser Game of Kings
Channel: Use of Insights and Strategy: Dentsu Kenya Ltd, Nairobi, Kenya for Absa Kenya for the campaign Wezesha - Absa Kenya
Channel: Use of Insights and Strategy: Dentsu Kenya Ltd, Nairobi, Kenya for Safaricom PLC for the campaign Bonga for good
Channel: Use of Media - Dentsu Kenya, Nairobi, Kenya, for the Malaria No More campaign, Draw The Line Against Malaria
Craft: Digital, Mobile & Social Craft Dentsu Kenya, Nairobi, Kenya for the Malaria No More campaign, Draw The Line Against Malaria
Craft: Film Craft - Dentsu Kenya, Nairobi, Kenya for Netflix for the campaign the H-Town Gambit
Digital: Novel & Devices - Dentsu Kenya, Nairobi, Kenya for Safaricom PLC for the campaign Bonga for Good
If eight Golds and three Grand Prix awards were not enough for dentsu they also walked away with 17 Silvers and 20 bronze awards to fill the awards cabinet. Click here to view the full list of winners.
Dawn Rowlands, CEO for dentsu Africa, said: “In 2010 we saw the possibility of a truly African network. With one client and a vision we charted a journey, that today we can all be proud of. These wins are a result of the radical collaboration between usregionally and our clients. Having teams that understand what it takes to create African solutions for African challenges, has paid dividends far beyond what we imagined when we began this journey in 2010. But this is just the beginning.”
