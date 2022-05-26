Most Read
Show more
D&AD Awards
More...Submit news
Top stories
More...Submit news
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
D&AD awards 2 Black Pencils
The first of D&AD digital Award ceremonies have awarded two Black Pencils, while South Africa was awarded four Wood Pencils and one Granite Pencil.
Source: © D&AD D&AD
The two Black Pencils amongst Craft, Advertising and Collaborative winners went to Samsung iTest, DDB New Zealand, Media, Mobile and The Lost Class, Leo Burnett Chicago, Direct, Film.
In the Samsung iTest the brand built a website that allows any iPhone user to try a Samsung from the comfort of their own iPhone, using iPhone devices as media placement.
The Lost Class shows a graduation ceremony for the 3,044 students who would have graduated this year if they hadn’t been killed by a gun to fight for common sense gun laws.
“Based on the first round of judging, it is clear this year has been another outstanding one for global creativity,” says Donal Keenan, Awards Director at D&AD.
South African entries
Chicken Licken’s Feel the Fire won Romance Films a Granite Pencil. The advertising agency is Joe Public, also the advertising agency on the Chicken Licken Lotto, Loan Shark Russia campaign that won Romance Films a Wood Pencil for Casting Lead.
TBWA / Hunt Lascaris also won two Wood Pencils. Both are for its client Nissan. One is in the Radio & Audio category, for its Shwii campaign with production company, Produce Sound, and the other for Made with your playlist in the direct category. Production company is Darling Films.
Joe Public United won a Wood Pencil for its client Converse for the Converse Unity campaign in the Press & Outdoor category.
Record number of entries
“With a record-breaking number of applicants in 2022, it was a particularly challenging one to judge, so we are delighted to have been able to award two Black Pencils to DDB New Zealand and Leo Burnett Chicago, who has astounded us with their unique creative approaches,” says Keena.
The Black Pencils were announced amongst winners from across the Craft categories, including Visual Effects, Editing, Sound Design & Use of Music, Direction, Casting, Cinematography, Art Direction, Animation, Production Design, and Writing for Advertising; Advertising categories including Experiential, Direct, Media, Digital, Radio & Audio, PR, E-commerce, Film, Press & Outdoor, and Integrated; and the Collaborative Awards which celebrate long-lasting relationships between clients and their design, advertising and/or production companies that have led to the creation of noteworthy work in recent years.
For the Collaborative Awards, AMV BBDO was awarded for their continued work with Essity as a recognition of the outstanding craft and excellence work produced in recent years with Blood Normal, Viva la Vulva, and Wombstories.
Number of Pencil winners
In Craft category there were 155 Pencil winners:
- Animation: 21
- Art Direction: 15
- Casting: 26
- Cinematography: 5
- Direction: 19
- Editing: 10
- Production Design: 7
- Sound Design & Use of Music: 18
- Visual Effects: 15
- Writing for Advertising: 19
For Advertising there were 268 Pencil winners:
- Digital: 52
- Direct: 23
- Experiential: 29
- E-commerce: 9
- Film: 54
- Integrated: 11
- Media: 28
- PR: 28
- Press & Outdoor: 26
- Radio & Audio: 8
For Collaborative there was one Pencil Winner.
All 424 Pencil winning & shortlisted entries are showcased on the D&AD website.
Read more: radio, advertising, advertising awards, Samsung, Joe Public, D&AD, Nissan, Chicken Licken, craft, Converse, Audio, Pencil winners, Darling Films, Donal Keenan, Change the Ref
NewsMore industry news
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.