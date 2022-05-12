Breath bags the winning prize for the Spar Soul Inspired Choir Competition

Kaya 959 took to the streets to find the best group of voices to perform on air for the first installment of the Spar Soul Inspired Choir Competition. Today, after a two-week search, the Tembisa based choir, "Breath" walked away with the winning title.
Following an alimentation process that began with over 100 entries and culminated with the top three choirs - AL-Culture Youth Club, Dolce voce Entertainment, and Breath - battled it out for the main prize live on air during the Feel Good with Andy Maqondwana show between 12-3pm.
Each choir had the chance to perform a 3-minute song chosen by the judges - gospel icon and multi award-winning recording artist Dr Rebecca Malope as well as singer-songwriter, composer, and presenter Khaya Mthethwa - that they had prepared for the on-air finale that took place between 1-2pm. The wining choir and the judges winning votes with their melodic performance of the song Halleluiah popularly sang by American group Pentatonix.
The ultimate winning choir Breath won a cash prize of R10,000 and the opportunity to perform at the popular Kaya959 Soul Inspired Concert in December 2022, alongside South Africa's biggest gospel artists. The runners up shared in the R30,000 total price money compliments of Spar.
“This Spar Soul Inspired competition has shown the power of radio taking what’s hot musically on the streets and showcasing it on the air. The talent that has been unearthed is proof of that. We wish the winning choir the best of luck and looking forward to their performance at the Kaya959 Soul Inspired concert supported by SPAR in December,” commented Sibongile Mtyali, station manager for Kaya 959.
