Most Read
Show more
The One Club for Creativity
More...Submit news
Top stories
More...Submit news
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
SA agency ties for The One Show 2022 Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year
South African agency Joe Public United Johannesburg has tied for The One Show 2022 Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year with Havas Middle East Dubai.
Source: © yomzani.com yomzani.com Joe Public United Johannesburg are tied for The One Show 2022 Middle East & Africa Agency of the Year
This follows strong awards performances by both agencies in The One Show 2022 Global Creative Rankings.
Joe Public United Johannesburg agency picked up two Silver Pencils, one Bronze and six Merits, while Havas Middle East Dubai was awarded three Silver Pencils and one Merit at this year’s show.
Joe Public United has also been named Middle East & Africa Independent Agency of the Year, with the agency's Pepe Marais and Xolisa Dyeshana tied as The One Show 2022 Middle East & Africa CCO of the Year.
The One Show 2022 Creative Rankings for Middle East & Africa
The One Show 2022 Middle East & Africa Agency Rankings
- 1. Havas Middle East Dubai and Joe Public United Johannesburg (tie)
- 3. Keko Dubai
- 4. VMLY&R Dubai
- 5. VMLY&R Anmam
The One Show 2022 Middle East & Africa Independent Agency of the Year
- Joe Public United Johannesburg
The One Show 2022 Middle East & Africa Production Company of the Year
- Jack Morton Dubai
The One Show 2022 Middle East & Africa Creatives of the Year
These creatives are listed at the agencies where they worked when the winning entries were produced.
The One Show 2022 Middle East & Africa CCO of the Year
- (tie) Pepe Marais and Xolisa Dyeshana, both at Joe Public United Johannesburg
The One Show 2022 Middle East & Africa ECD of the Year
- Joao Medeiros, Havas Middle East Dubai
Global Rankings
All the global rankings can be viewed by Agency, Independent Agency, Brand-Side Agency, Network, Holding Company, Brand, Brand Parent Company, Non-Profit Client, Production Company, Music & Sound Company, Creative, Highest Ranked Work, Country, Region, and Creatives (globally, and by region and country).
Rankings in each category are calculated by the company that garners the most points overall for winning entries based on One Show Pencils, Merits and Special Awards, allocated as follows: Gold Pencil 15 points, Silver 7, Bronze 3, Merit 1, Fusion, SDG and Green Pencil 30 each, Penta Pencil 50, Best of Discipline 45 and Best of Show 90.
If the same entry wins multiple awards within a discipline, the points for the highest award in that discipline is counted towards “of the Year” awards. Points are only awarded to agencies listed as Primary and Secondary on entries. If several agencies are listed under Primary and Secondary, the points are divided among them.
A total of 19,579 pieces from 66 countries and regions were entered in The One Show 2022, an increase of 10.5% over last year. Agencies, studios, brands, production companies and designers in 44 countries and regions were awarded 193 Gold Pencils, 163 Silver, 233 Bronze and 1,022 Merits.
NewsMore industry news
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.