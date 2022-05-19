Most Read
Joe Public leads SA charge with two One Show Silvers and a Bronze
Joe Public has been awarded two Silvers for Soulfuel Safe Lamp on behalf of Chicken Licken, and a Bronze for Converse Unity Laces in the One Show 2022.
Source: © ididthat ididthat
The country’s top Pencil winner, the agency led the charge for South Africa when the One Show 2022 announced all Gold, Silver, Bronze Pencil and Merit winners in advance of The One Show 2022 in-person awards show that will take place on 20 May, in New York, where all Special Awards, including Best of Show, Best of Discipline, Agency of the Year winners and more will be revealed.
The One Show 2022 Silver Pencils for South Africa
- Joe Public: Soulfuel Safe Lamp for Chicken Licken in IP & Products, Innovation in IP & Products
- Joe Public: Soulfuel Safe Lamp for Chicken Licken in IP & Products, Physical Product - Promotional
- Romance Films Cape Town with Joe Public United Johannesburg: Feel the Fire for Chicken Licken in Moving Image Craft, Casting
The One Show 2022 Bronze Pencils for South Africa
- Joe Public: Unity Laces for Converse in Print, Innovation in Print, Innovation in Print, Innovation in Print
The One Show 2022 Merits for South Africa
Global winners
Globally, Leo Burnett Chicago was the top-scoring Gold Pencil winner with 20 Golds, all for The Lost Class on behalf of Change the Ref.
Nine One Show Gold Pencils were won by McCann Paris Neuilly-sur-Seine, all working with McCann Health London, McCann Worldgroup Germany Düsseldorf and Weber Shandwick Neuilly-sur-Seine for The Bread Exam on behalf of Spinneys and the Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation.
Africa São Paulo won eight Golds, four each for House of Lapland Salla 2032” and Folha de S.Paulo Newspaper The Most Valuable News”.
Dentsu Webchutney Bengaluru won seven Gold Pencils, all for VICE World News The Unfiltered History Tour. Also with seven Golds was TBWA\Paris Boulogne-Billancourt, including five working with \Else Boulogne-Bilancourtfor for Only Keep the Best of France on behalf of Le Chocolat des Français.
A total of 19,579 pieces from 66 countries and regions were entered in The One Show 2022, an increase of 10.5% over last year. Agencies, studios, brands, production companies and designers in 44 countries and regions were awarded 192 Gold Pencils, 164 Silver, 233 Bronze and 1,022 Merits.
Special Awards winners
Special Awards winners will be announced at The One Show 2022 in-person ceremony in New York on 20 May, including Best of Show, Best of Disciplines, CMO Pencil, Fusion Pencil, Green Pencil, Penta Pencil, Sustainable Development Goals Pencil, and “of the Year” winners.
The One Show 20221 Global, Regional and Country Creative Rankings will be announced on 23 May.
The showcase of all One Show 2022 Pencil and Merit winners can be viewed here.
Creative Week 2022 sponsors include Shutterstock and Verizon.
