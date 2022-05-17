Most Read
Show more
The One Club for Creativity
More...Submit news
Top stories
More...Submit news
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
#CreativeWeek22: All the Young Ones Student Awards 2022 winners!
The One Club for Creativity kicked off Creative Week 2022 by honouring winning schools and students from around the world in the global Young Ones Student Awards 2022 ceremony at Sony Hall in New York.
Image supplied
The programme offers three separate awards:
- Young Ones ADC, offering students the chance to earn an ADC Cube by competing in the same disciplines and categories as the prestigious ADC Annual Awards;
- Young Ones One Show Brief competition, which tasks a team of college students with creating client work with the chance to earn a One Show Pencil;
- Young Ones Portfolio competition, where students submit 6-15 pieces of their work and have it judged by industry professionals.
Based on cumulative points for all awards won by a school’s students in this year’s competition, ArtCenter College of Design Pasadena was crowned Young Ones 2022 School of the Year.
Top winners
Top winners this year include the following:
Young Ones ADC 2022 (26 Gold Cubes, 29 Silver, 34 Bronze, 130 Merit)
Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg Ludwigsburg led the way with five ADC Young Ones Gold Cubes, all for “Pudding”, including three in Motion/Film Craft and two in Advertising.
Taking home four Gold Cubes was ArtCenter College of Design Pasadena. Three of the wins were in Brand/Communication Design (“Korean National Ballet”, “ONE%VINYL”, and “Unseen, Unsaid, Unheard Poster”) and one was in Motion / Film Craft (“A Sun”).
Three Gold Cubes were won by Brigham Young University Provo, including two in Advertising (“Apple Transaction” and “Play Your Way”) and one in Design for Good (“Own Your Crown”).
With two Gold Cubes each were School of Visual Arts New York — for “Pawn” in Motion/Film Craft and “Bon Appetite” in design for Good — and SMU: Temerlin Advertising Institute Dallas, both for “When did you stop building?” In Advertising.
Young Ones One Show 2022 Brief competition (10 Gold Pencils, 16 Silver, 16 Bronze, 35 Merits)
Gold winners:
- ArtCenter College of Design Pasadena “Health Concierge” for DoorDash
- Berghs School of Communication Stockholm “Dream Mode” for Spotify
- Book Shop Los Angeles “Get Your Pages In” for Spotify
- Boston University Boston “EverGreen” for DoorDash
- École Intuit Lab (Mumbai or New Delhi?) “B&O BeoTone Home Gym Speakers” for Bang & Olufsen
- FIT Advertising & Digital Design New York “The Big Bang & Olufsen” for Bang & Olufsen
- Miami Ad School New York “Spotify Unbanned” for Spotify
- Miami Ad School Mumbai “AirB&O” for Bang & Olufsen
- Mohawk College Hamilton (Ontario) “The Loyal Veterans” for Activision - Call of Duty: Warzone
- The Pub School Guayaquil (Uruguay) “The Other Side Of The Coin” for Activision - Call of Duty: Warzone.
Young Ones 2022 Portfolio student winners with category, by school:
- ArtCenter College of Design Pasadena: Phuong Chelsea Le (Graphic Design), Tong Li (Graphic Design), Jincheng Shi (Graphic Design)
- Berghs School of Communication Stockholm: Gustav Gabrils (Advertising), Shilan Shewki (Advertising)
- Brigham Young University Provo: Lauren Dykes (Advertising), Taylor Garrett (Film & Video), Sam Jorgensen (Film & Video), Andrew Rhee (Film & Video), Hailey Skinner (Advertising)
- College for Creative Studies Detroit: Nate Sweitzer (Illustration)
- Danish School of Media and Journalism Aarhus: Julie Tjørnelund and Louise Lindholm (Advertising)
- Maryland Institute College of Art Baltimore: Seren Le (Graphic Design)
- Mimar Sinan Fine Arts University Istanbul: Ruslan Abasov (Graphic Design)
- Salzburg University of Applied Sciences Salzburg: Jonas Perkmann (Film & Video)
- Savannah College of Art and Design Savannah: Tomo Beddie (Animation & Visual Effects), Bella Shih (Animation & Visual Effects), Aanvik Singh (Animation & Visual Effects)
- School of Visual Arts New York: Jaeyou Chung (Graphic Design), Vyolet Jin (Illustration), Hyun Jung Lee (Graphic Design), Sam Lee (Graphic Design), Wenjing Yang (Illustration)
- National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (Taiwan Tech) Taipei: Tu Hao Wei (Graphic Design)
- Washington University St. Louis: Selina Kehuan Wu (Graphic Design)
A complete showcase of all Young Ones 2022 winners can be viewed here.
NewsMore industry news
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.