The One Club for Creativity
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Gagasi FMRed & YellowAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingJoe PublicPrimedia BroadcastingDarkMatterTQ GroupHuman8Matte BLKMachine_MultiChoiceDentsuaHead Marketing ServicesBlue Label MediaTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us


The One Club of Creativity Content Feature

latest news | www.oneclub.org | www.oneshow.org | @TheOneClub

Young Ones One Show launches new creative brief Clash Royale

23 Dec 2024
23 Dec 2024
A brand new Young Ones One Show creative brief has launched, Clash Royale.
(Image supplied)
(Image supplied)

Launched in 2016 as a spin-off of the mega-hit Clash of Clans, this mobile action strategy game sees players lead their teams into head-to-head battles against opponents in a real-time competitive and intense test of wits.

Clash Royale has amassed many players worldwide, but even the most exciting games can see their popularity cool off over time.

For this particular brief, the Young Ones challenge is to tap into the competitive nature of this target audience and get them excited about playing — and winning — again.

Clash Royale joins seven other previously announced challenges from other brands: Duolingo, Heinz, Philadelphia, Perdue, Subway, Sunsilk, and Vaseline.

Young creatives can try their hand at any of them, or all of them - all eight briefs are eligible for the Client Pitch competition at no additional charge.

As always, Young Ones One Show is just one of the competitions that make up Young Ones.

You’ll want to get your hands on three other challenges, especially since with these other ones, you can submit work you’ve already completed in class or on your own time.

  1. Young Ones ADC allows you to enter your school and personal projects into many of the same disciplines of the iconic ADC 104th Annual Awards.

  2. If type and lettering are what move you, Young Ones TDC is the student version of the TDC 71st Annual Competition.

  3. Young Ones Portfolio judges entrants on the strength of their whole body of work, not just a single project.

Deadlines

Regular deadline: 28 FebruaryFinal deadline: 14 March (Note entry fee increases with each deadline.)
Read more: advertising, marketing, Heinz, young creatives, creative awards, Subway, DuoLingo, One Club for Creativity
Share this article
NextOptions
Related
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz