Young Ones One Show launches new creative brief Clash Royale

A brand new Young Ones One Show creative brief has launched, Clash Royale.

(Image supplied)

Launched in 2016 as a spin-off of the mega-hit Clash of Clans, this mobile action strategy game sees players lead their teams into head-to-head battles against opponents in a real-time competitive and intense test of wits.

Clash Royale has amassed many players worldwide, but even the most exciting games can see their popularity cool off over time.

For this particular brief, the Young Ones challenge is to tap into the competitive nature of this target audience and get them excited about playing — and winning — again.

Clash Royale joins seven other previously announced challenges from other brands: Duolingo, Heinz, Philadelphia, Perdue, Subway, Sunsilk, and Vaseline.

Young creatives can try their hand at any of them, or all of them - all eight briefs are eligible for the Client Pitch competition at no additional charge.

As always, Young Ones One Show is just one of the competitions that make up Young Ones.

You’ll want to get your hands on three other challenges, especially since with these other ones, you can submit work you’ve already completed in class or on your own time.

Young Ones ADC allows you to enter your school and personal projects into many of the same disciplines of the iconic ADC 104th Annual Awards. If type and lettering are what move you, Young Ones TDC is the student version of the TDC 71st Annual Competition. Young Ones Portfolio judges entrants on the strength of their whole body of work, not just a single project.



Deadlines

Regular deadline: 28 FebruaryFinal deadline: 14 March (Note entry fee increases with each deadline.)