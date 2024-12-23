Content creation hits differently with the Galaxy A Series

The Galaxy A Series devices continue to flex new ways to create awesome content with the latest collaboration with iKasi Creative (a rural youth visual storytelling training hub) and The Market Photo Workshop (a school of photography, a gallery, and a project space). This collaboration underscores Samsung's dedication to fostering a vibrant community of young creators by supporting their growth in the digital landscape.

“The latest Galaxy A Series devices are like bringing your creative studio everywhere. In today’s world, mobile devices have evolved to become a gateway for creativity. Samsung devices allow content creators to capture, create, and share their ideas with powerful camera and editing tools,” says Kgomotso Mosiane, head of marketing for Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics.

This exciting initiative centred around the theme ‘The Next Generation of Awesome’, focuses on capturing life’s awesome moments everywhere in brilliant quality thanks to the features of the latest Galaxy A Series. Recognising how today’s generation loves to create content, the institutions selected two top students each to level up their creativity, Miché Cloete (21) and Yolanda Xego (25) from iKasi Creative, and Teboho Mabuya (22) and Luyanda Masuku (20) from The Market Photo Workshop, to go on an awesome adventure with the Galaxy A25 5G, A35 5G, and A55 5G—to create compelling visual stories through the lens of their camera.

Miche´ Cloete Yolanda Xego

"We are incredibly grateful to Samsung for their generous support of Michè and Yolanda. This collaboration not only empowers them with the tools they need to create compelling content, but it also amplifies the voices of their communities. We are excited to see the unique stories created by these students, shining a light on the vibrant, diverse experiences that make South Africa so special," says Lamise Inglis, managing director for iKasi Creative.

Teboho Mabuya Luyanda Masuku

“The collaboration symbolises a milestone, a progressive way forward into storytelling and visual culture. The devices bring the power of storytelling into the pocket and through this collaboration, our learners are afforded a unique opportunity to develop their photographic journey, interfacing with top brands and building networks while still learning – a critical shift from traditional modes of teaching and learning usually associated with institutions of higher learning,” says Bongani Isaac Mahlangu, HOD for The Market Photo Workshop.

Made for awesome moments every day, the Galaxy A Series stays true to the technology brand’s commitment to providing quality features and great value. The bang-for-the-buck devices are ideal for those looking for consistent productivity and are creatives’ companions as they allow them to make the most out of life’s awesome moments.

“From multitasking and efficiently switching from one app to another as I edit, the Galaxy A25 5G provides me with a smooth all-round experience and performance,” says Yolanda Xego.

“With the large internal storage, I’m able to keep important school work/files, as well as store countless awesome memories I can look back on as I build my creative content portfolio with the incredible Galaxy A55 5G camera,” says Teboho Mabuya.

"Collaborating with Samsung? That's what I call a power move! It's an exciting journey to showcase a smartphone that resonates with the creativity and energy of my generation. The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G has become an amazing companion," says Luyanda Masuku.

Throughout the campaign, these students document their experiences using the Galaxy A Series devices, providing insights into how the smartphones' innovative features help enhance their creative processes. From capturing stunning visuals to effortlessly sharing their work on social media, the students highlight the transformative power of technology in bringing their artistic visions to life.

"The Galaxy A Series is designed with young creators in mind, and we believe it can play a pivotal role in their creative journeys. By collaborating with these sensational emerging talents, we are not only celebrating their creativity but also showcasing how our devices can help elevate their content creation efforts," adds Mosiane.

