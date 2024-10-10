10 tips to pivot from corporate to full-time content creation

More and more people are exploring their passions as sources of income and finding social media and content creation a lucrative activity. With social media a permanent part of our lives, people are realising anyone can trend across the country (and even the globe) simply with a smartphone and an internet connection.

Source: © Alphi Alphi Social media and content creation can be a lucrative activity, but the transition from full-time corporate employment to independent content creator is not easy says Sipho Alphi Mkhwanazi, who gives 10 tips to help with the transition

But what does it take to move from a structured office life to the dynamic, unpredictable world of entertainment and media?

As someone who made the leap from the corporate world, as the regional communications and marketing manager at South African National Parks (SANParks), to becoming a full-time content creator, MC, Netflix narrator, and actor, I’ve experienced this transformation first-hand.

For some of you who are burning to take the big jump, I know exactly where you are and how are feeling.

And believe me when I say, it is possible.

10 tips to pivot from corporate to content creation

Here are 10 tips to help you pivot successfully from the corporate world into full-time content creation and entertainment.

Align your passion with purpose Write a personal mission statement that reflects the kind of content you want to create. This will guide your decisions as you build your new career. Invest in your craft (skills and knowledge) Take courses, attend workshops, or even hire a coach in areas you want to improve. Whether it’s acting, voice training, video production, or public speaking, consistently invest in yourself. You are your biggest and move valuable asset. Build a personal brand Start by identifying your niche and communicating it clearly across all platforms. Be consistent in your messaging and visual aesthetic, whether through your style, voice, or values. Remember, you can change this at any point you want, it's not cast in stone. Nigerian TikTok star Charity Ekezie uses hilarious skits to dispel ignorance about Africa Rowland Chukwuemeka Amaefula 2 Jan 2025 Understand the business side of content creation Take the time to learn about contracts, influencer marketing, and building an online presence that converts. Surround yourself with a good team – whether it’s an agent, manager, or accountant – to help handle the business aspects. Be prepared for the uncertainty Start small but dream big. Build your portfolio with smaller jobs while maintaining a steady income, if possible. Diversify your income streams (e.g., social media, gigs, brand partnerships) to reduce financial stress during the transition period. Leverage your existing network Reach out to former colleagues, clients, and industry contacts. Let them know about your career shift and stay open to opportunities that come your way. Word-of-mouth is often a powerful way to find your next big gig. Sometimes your friend is that one connection you need to your next biggest client. Your network must know about your offerings. #YearOnTikTok 2024: Celebrating African culture, connection and creativity 6 Dec 2024 Create consistently and stay engaged Develop a content calendar and stick to it. Consistency builds trust with your audience and keeps you relevant. Respond to comments and ask for feedback to improve your content. Listen, don’t quote me, just do it. Embrace digital platforms, but stay authentic Don’t fall into the trap of copying others. Identify what makes you unique and lean into that. Authenticity is one of the biggest reasons people will continue to follow and support you. Collaborate and network with other creators Look for collaboration opportunities with other creators in your niche. Whether it is co-hosting an event, guest-starring in a video, or simply engaging in online discussions, networking with others in the industry can help you grow faster. #Loeries2024: How TikTok and SABC use co-creation to enhance brand loyalty and community Karabo Ledwaba 10 Oct 2024 Be ready for the long haul Cultivate resilience by setting short-term goals and celebrating small wins along the way. Understand that success may take time and that it’s okay to fail as long as you learn and keep moving forward.

Stay authentic and keep pushing forward

The journey from the corporate world to full-time content creation and entertainment is not without its challenges, but it is incredibly rewarding.

My move from managing corporate communications to narrating for Netflix and hosting live events has taught me one key thing: stay true to yourself and keep pushing forward.

Your passion, skills, and resilience will guide you, and over time, your audience will find you and appreciate the authenticity you bring to your work.

If you have the dream, the drive, and the discipline, you can make the transition too. It won’t be easy, but trust me when I say it’s worth every step of the journey. Go, get out there and make your mark in the world of content creation and entertainment!