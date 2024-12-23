Subscribe & Follow
Remembering Michelle Botes: A beloved actress and iconic villain
The Isidingo star died aged 63 after a battle with cancer. The star was known for her roles in Binnelanders, Die Swart Kat, Torings and Arende. Michelle Botes captivated South African audiences as the iconic Cherel de Villiers-Haines on the hit soap opera Isidingo.
Known for her sharp wit, commanding presence, and unapologetically devious character, Cherel became one of television's most unforgettable villains. Botes brought depth and nuance to the role, ensuring Cherel was as complex as she was cunning—a character audiences loved to hate. With her elegant delivery and magnetic performances, Botes solidified Cherel as a symbol of power, ambition, and intrigue, earning her a place in South African television history.
— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) December 21, 2024
��️ The best to ever do it.
When she killed Duncan, her own husband’s son, I knew we had unlocked another level of villain.
Rest in peace Michelle Botes but to us… Cherel Devilliers Haines pic.twitter.com/gplibBAN1J
You invented villain in SA the soaps. Brilliant, believable and an actor. We will never forget Cheryl de Villiers Haines Le Roux Holmes because of your artistry Michelle Botes. #RIP ��️ pic.twitter.com/wWXt2oVhxr
An honour to have met and got work with you, having experienced the power of the great “Cherel De Villiers” - Rest In Peace Michelle Botes… pic.twitter.com/4cFgvgqjwp
She was what we Needed on our local tv screens. She delivered beyond our imagination. Michelle Botes, you'll be missed. pic.twitter.com/ZaBm7Y87UB