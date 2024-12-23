Remembering Michelle Botes: A beloved actress and iconic villain

Tributes have poured in for legendary actress Michelle Botes who died on Saturday.

Michelle Botes has passed away. Source: Facebook.

The Isidingo star died aged 63 after a battle with cancer. The star was known for her roles in Binnelanders, Die Swart Kat, Torings and Arende. Michelle Botes captivated South African audiences as the iconic Cherel de Villiers-Haines on the hit soap opera Isidingo.

Known for her sharp wit, commanding presence, and unapologetically devious character, Cherel became one of television's most unforgettable villains. Botes brought depth and nuance to the role, ensuring Cherel was as complex as she was cunning—a character audiences loved to hate. With her elegant delivery and magnetic performances, Botes solidified Cherel as a symbol of power, ambition, and intrigue, earning her a place in South African television history.