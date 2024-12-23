Lifestyle Film
    Remembering Michelle Botes: A beloved actress and iconic villain

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    23 Dec 2024
    23 Dec 2024
    Tributes have poured in for legendary actress Michelle Botes who died on Saturday.
    Michelle Botes has passed away. Source: Facebook.
    Michelle Botes has passed away. Source: Facebook.

    The Isidingo star died aged 63 after a battle with cancer. The star was known for her roles in Binnelanders, Die Swart Kat, Torings and Arende. Michelle Botes captivated South African audiences as the iconic Cherel de Villiers-Haines on the hit soap opera Isidingo.

    Known for her sharp wit, commanding presence, and unapologetically devious character, Cherel became one of television's most unforgettable villains. Botes brought depth and nuance to the role, ensuring Cherel was as complex as she was cunning—a character audiences loved to hate. With her elegant delivery and magnetic performances, Botes solidified Cherel as a symbol of power, ambition, and intrigue, earning her a place in South African television history.

    Tributes

    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
