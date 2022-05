Leo Burnett Chicago tops One Club ADC 101st Annual Awards 2022

Supplied. Leo Burnett Chicago dominated the ADC Awards and ceremony, winning Black Cube and Agency of the Year

ADC 101st Annual Awards of the Year winners

Agency of the Year: Leo Burnett Chicago



Boutique Agency of the Year: L&C New York



Brand-Side Agency of the Year: Google Devices & Services Creative Team Mountain View



Design Team of the Year: The New York Times Magazine New York



New York Boutique Design Firm of the Year: Backbone Branding Yerevan (Armenia)



Network of the Year: Leo Burnett Worldwide



Production Company of the Year: Hungry Man Los Angeles



Music & Sound Company of the Year: Beacon Street Venice



Brand of the Year: Google



Non-profit Client of the Year: Change the Ref



Freelancer of the Year (as selected by The One Club and Working Not Working): Ricardo Tomás Kalmar (Sweden)



Members’ Choice Awards: Leo Burnett Chicago with No. 6 New York and Hungry Man Los Angeles The Lost Class for Change The Ref

ADC 101st Annual Awards Best of Discipline winners

Advertising: Leo Burnett Chicago with No. 6 New York and Hungry Man Los Angeles The Lost Class for Change The Ref





for Change The Ref Brand/Communication Design: COLLINS New York for branding on behalf of Girl Scouts Of America





Experiential Design: MullenLoweSSP3 with Macarena, both in Bogotá, Illegal Classroom for AB InBev Pony Malta





for AB InBev Pony Malta Fashion Design: Zulu Alpha Kilo Toronto Tough Turban” for Pfaff Harley-Davidson





Illustration: The New York Times Magazine and Igor Bastidas The Untold Story Of Sushi In America” for The New York Times Magazine





and Igor Bastidas The Untold Story Of Sushi In America” for In-House: Google Devices & Services Creative Team Mountain View for its own Real Tone





Interactive: Leo Burnett Chicago with No. 6 New York and Hungry Man Los Angeles The Lost Class for Change The Ref





for Change The Ref Motion/Film/Gaming Craft: WeTransfer Amsterdam Aline - The French Dispatch for Wes Anderson - Fox Searchlight Pictures





for Wes Anderson - Fox Searchlight Pictures Packaging Design: Zhihua He with Shanghai Version Design Group, both in Shanghai, Yoseido for Yoseido





for Yoseido Photography: Todd Antony Photography London Flying Stars - Amputee Footballers Of Sierra Leone , Personal Project





, Personal Project Product Design: Wunderman Thompson Argentina Buenos Aires Degree Inclusive for Unilever





for Unilever Publication Design: The New York Times Magazine for its own The New York Times For Kids - October 2021





for its own Spatial Design: Hakuten Corporation with Panoramatiks, both in Tokyo, The Axis Of Peace for Yokosuka City





for Yokosuka City Typography: Superunion with Who Wot Why and There Is Studio, all in London, Fight For Home for Shelter

ADC Fusion Cube

Other Award highlights

Entries up over last year

Manship Medallion

The work, done with No. 6 New York and Hungry Man Los Angeles, also picked up Best of Disciplines in Advertising and Interactive, the Members’ Choice award, and the Designism Cube for the entry that best encourages positive societal and political change.picked up a total of eight Gold Cubes, seven Silver, six Bronze and seven Merits.Based on cumulative points for all Cubes and Merits won, the ADC 101st Annual Awards “of the Year” winners are:The ADC Fusion Cube went to The Martin Agency Richmond for UPS Proudly Unstoppable , and R/GA New York with Rock Paper Scissors Santa Monica, DeVries Global New York and M SS NG P ECES Brooklyn foron behalf of Sephora.Established last year along with The One Show Fusion Pencil, the ADC Fusion Cube is the industry’s first global award to recognise great work that best incorporates underrepresented groups in both the content of the ad and the team that made it.Thetook home the most ADC Gold Cubes this year, winning nine for eight different entries, including two forLeo Burnett Chicago was close behind with eight Golds, followed by alma DDB Miami with seven, all working with OMD and Carbo Films for various executions of Pepsi’swork.Wunderman Thompson Argentina Buenos Aires won six Gold Cubes, all foron behalf of Unilever.Area 23 New York picked up five Golds, including two each for The Columbia Journalism Reviewand Insmed IncorporatedA total of 10,565 pieces were entered from 54 countries in the ADC 101st Annual Awards, a 15.7% increase over last year.Agencies, studios, freelancers, brands and production companies in 36 countries were awarded a total of 95 ADC Gold Cubes, 114 Silvers, 172 Bronze and 381 Merits this year.The top five countries for winners were the US with 372, Germany with 91, China with 73, Japan with 46, and Canada with 37.A complete showcase of all ADC 101st Annual Awards Cube and Merit winners can be viewed here , and a pdf of all winners can be downloaded here In addition to the announcement of this year’s winners, the evening featured a special presentation of the prestigious Manship Medallion, the original ADC competition award created by famed sculptor Paul Manship who made the Prometheus statue in Rockefeller Center, to 12 highly accomplished members of the creative community who have had a great impact on ADC through the years.The awards ceremony also included a belated celebration of ADC’s historic 100th anniversary, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic and included important members and winners from throughout ADC history.