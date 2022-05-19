Most Read
Leo Burnett Chicago tops One Club ADC 101st Annual Awards 2022
Leo Burnett Chicago is the ADC 101st Annual Awards 2022 Agency of the Year, also taking home the coveted Black Cube for Best of Show for The Lost Class on behalf of Change the Ref.
Supplied. Leo Burnett Chicago dominated the ADC Awards and ceremony, winning Black Cube and Agency of the Year
The work, done with No. 6 New York and Hungry Man Los Angeles, also picked up Best of Disciplines in Advertising and Interactive, the Members’ Choice award, and the Designism Cube for the entry that best encourages positive societal and political change.
The Lost Class picked up a total of eight Gold Cubes, seven Silver, six Bronze and seven Merits.
ADC 101st Annual Awards of the Year winners
Based on cumulative points for all Cubes and Merits won, the ADC 101st Annual Awards “of the Year” winners are:
- Agency of the Year: Leo Burnett Chicago
- Boutique Agency of the Year: L&C New York
- Brand-Side Agency of the Year: Google Devices & Services Creative Team Mountain View
- Design Team of the Year: The New York Times Magazine New York
- Boutique Design Firm of the Year: Backbone Branding Yerevan (Armenia)
- Network of the Year: Leo Burnett Worldwide
- Production Company of the Year: Hungry Man Los Angeles
- Music & Sound Company of the Year: Beacon Street Venice
- Brand of the Year: Google
- Non-profit Client of the Year: Change the Ref
- Freelancer of the Year (as selected by The One Club and Working Not Working): Ricardo Tomás Kalmar (Sweden)
- Members’ Choice Awards: Leo Burnett Chicago with No. 6 New York and Hungry Man Los Angeles The Lost Class for Change The Ref
ADC 101st Annual Awards Best of Discipline winners
- Advertising: Leo Burnett Chicago with No. 6 New York and Hungry Man Los Angeles The Lost Class for Change The Ref
- Brand/Communication Design: COLLINS New York for branding on behalf of Girl Scouts Of America
- Experiential Design: MullenLoweSSP3 with Macarena, both in Bogotá, Illegal Classroom for AB InBev Pony Malta
- Fashion Design: Zulu Alpha Kilo Toronto Tough Turban” for Pfaff Harley-Davidson
- Illustration: The New York Times Magazine and Igor Bastidas The Untold Story Of Sushi In America” for The New York Times Magazine
- In-House: Google Devices & Services Creative Team Mountain View for its own Real Tone
- Interactive: Leo Burnett Chicago with No. 6 New York and Hungry Man Los Angeles The Lost Class for Change The Ref
- Motion/Film/Gaming Craft: WeTransfer Amsterdam Aline - The French Dispatch for Wes Anderson - Fox Searchlight Pictures
- Packaging Design: Zhihua He with Shanghai Version Design Group, both in Shanghai, Yoseido for Yoseido
- Photography: Todd Antony Photography London Flying Stars - Amputee Footballers Of Sierra Leone, Personal Project
- Product Design: Wunderman Thompson Argentina Buenos Aires Degree Inclusive for Unilever
- Publication Design: The New York Times Magazine for its own The New York Times For Kids - October 2021
- Spatial Design: Hakuten Corporation with Panoramatiks, both in Tokyo, The Axis Of Peace for Yokosuka City
- Typography: Superunion with Who Wot Why and There Is Studio, all in London, Fight For Home for Shelter
ADC Fusion Cube
The ADC Fusion Cube went to The Martin Agency Richmond for UPS Proudly Unstoppable, and R/GA New York with Rock Paper Scissors Santa Monica, DeVries Global New York and M SS NG P ECES Brooklyn for Black Beauty Is Beauty on behalf of Sephora.
Established last year along with The One Show Fusion Pencil, the ADC Fusion Cube is the industry’s first global award to recognise great work that best incorporates underrepresented groups in both the content of the ad and the team that made it.
Other Award highlights
The New York Times Magazine took home the most ADC Gold Cubes this year, winning nine for eight different entries, including two for The Puzzle of Asian American Identity.
Leo Burnett Chicago was close behind with eight Golds, followed by alma DDB Miami with seven, all working with OMD and Carbo Films for various executions of Pepsi’s Better With Pepsi work.
Wunderman Thompson Argentina Buenos Aires won six Gold Cubes, all for Degree Inclusive on behalf of Unilever.
Area 23 New York picked up five Golds, including two each for The Columbia Journalism Review The Inevitable News and Insmed Incorporated Trapped.
Entries up over last year
A total of 10,565 pieces were entered from 54 countries in the ADC 101st Annual Awards, a 15.7% increase over last year.
Agencies, studios, freelancers, brands and production companies in 36 countries were awarded a total of 95 ADC Gold Cubes, 114 Silvers, 172 Bronze and 381 Merits this year.
The top five countries for winners were the US with 372, Germany with 91, China with 73, Japan with 46, and Canada with 37.
A complete showcase of all ADC 101st Annual Awards Cube and Merit winners can be viewed here, and a pdf of all winners can be downloaded here.
Manship Medallion
In addition to the announcement of this year’s winners, the evening featured a special presentation of the prestigious Manship Medallion, the original ADC competition award created by famed sculptor Paul Manship who made the Prometheus statue in Rockefeller Center, to 12 highly accomplished members of the creative community who have had a great impact on ADC through the years.
The awards ceremony also included a belated celebration of ADC’s historic 100th anniversary, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic and included important members and winners from throughout ADC history.
