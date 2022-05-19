Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

OliverInsight SurveyDistellStilesdmg events AfricaMpactPyrotecEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Technology Opinion South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa


4 ways digital innovation gives retail customers what they crave

19 May 2022
John WatlingBy: John Watling
Customers expect an easy, hassle-free omnichannel shopping experience; and digital innovation is the answer that retailers have been waiting for. It has been rapidly transforming retail value chains in recent years. From raw materials and manufacture tracing to consumer labelling and customisation, digital innovations are spurring new levels of connectivity and are essential to the competitiveness of the retail business.

Source:
Source: Pexels

Ensuring digital and online service integration improves the shopping experience, which can be crucial in attracting and retaining customers.

There is an ongoing need for technology to improve the customer experience and drive the constant renewal of retail sales. According to Incisiv's Connected Retail Experience Study 2022, retailers across all segments are accelerating technology adoption plans to improve customer experience and operational efficiency.

Retailers focused on digital innovation in the last 24 months were rewarded with excellent income and loyalty for their efforts. According to the study, while retailers are satisfied with the overall store experience and operation, they are dissatisfied with the digital maturity of their stores.

#BizTrends2022: Why retail has changed forever
#BizTrends2022: Why retail has changed forever

By 6 Jan 2022


For instance, in the fashion industry, customers want seamless, customised experiences that include information on responsible sourcing and sustainable manufacturing practices. The successful brands and retailers will adopt and adapt technology to support customer interactivity – a critical element of the competitive fashion landscape.

Thanks to digital technologies, like radio-frequency identification, near-field communication, artificial intelligence and machine learning, virtual and augmented reality, and blockchain, fashion brands can increase connectivity and transparency while supporting a more circular economy.

At Accenture, we have identified four connection points that transform sustainable retail and the consumer experience.

1. Traceability and transparency


Research shows that 72% of millennials believe that brands should make it easier to buy or consume sustainably, and 71% of them would support a mandatory simple labelling standard for products that can be used to determine how sustainable a product is.

Traceability and transparency can protect brands and consumers from the grey market and counterfeit goods. It can monetise circularity, such as re-commerce and recycling markets, drive seamless omnichannel, and enable the capture of required sustainability data.

2. Towards circularity


Giving products a digital identity enables circularity from fabric labels beyond enhanced care by linking recyclers to resale markets that can embed products into online gaming. Connecting consumers to products will drive circularity, which drives transparency, engagement, marketing and new revenue streams.

Currently, 33% of waste is mismanaged globally through open dumping or burning, and waste generation is expected to increase to about 3.4 billion tonnes in 2050.
Source: Getty
Growing consumer awareness around sustainability a call to action for brands - study

5 May 2022


3. Digital consumer engagement


Digital innovators find new ways to connect products to customers, deepening relationships through personalisation and customisation. From curated offerings driven by AI to bespoke offerings at scale, the product becomes a strategic digital marketing channel, increasing loyalty and spending as it reduces waste.

In the future, Ralph Lauren stores may not have as many ready-made products. Piloting 'Create Your Own' garments online, the brand aims to let customers create the product of their choice from scratch, a concept testing in stores that imagines a very different and connected future.

4. The future of retail


Digital innovation is redefining retail at all junctures, changing the future of consumer experience. In-store theatre and immersive storytelling are upgrading traditional retail with intelligent fitting rooms with interactive mirrors that can share product traceability or help to get you a different size – all powered by RFID.

Voice shopping is set for rapid growth with the proliferation of smart home speakers. Most shoppers want to see products online in 3D and augmented reality and are willing to pay more, driving a significant reduction in returns.

Source: © Linkedin Kyle Ranally, Global Vertical Insights Marketing strategist, Meta (formerly Facebook), New York
#EcomAfrica: Today's CX lays the foundation of the future shopping experience

By 11 May 2022


A new era of innovation


Adapting new retail models that prioritise and curate consumers' needs requires innovation that legacy commerce never has. Fashion brands that offer customers the prescriptive experiences and transparency they crave can win market share. It's about leaning into a cultural shift, adopting and adapting technology to connect with customers digitally.

What's possible? Better conversion. Fewer returns. Greater productivity. And more sustainable operations that drive a new era in fashion. Across the industry, brands and retailers are collaborating to bring visibility to the consumer and each other, thereby fuelling growth.

An important consideration for retailers is that new technologies cannot be viewed in isolation. Those retailers who embrace and experience digital transformation will be the ultimate winners in this competitive market. While retailers are looking to accelerate their digital initiatives and develop new technology strategies, they express a greater desire to collaborate across ecosystems.

At every level of the organisation, retailers are looking for technology to create new opportunities to optimise their business, increase their revenue share and increase the loyalty of their customers.
NextOptions
John Watling
John Watling's articles

About John Watling

John Watling leads seven of Accenture's businesses in Africa. These businesses are retail, consumer goods, telco, media, banking, insurance and industrial. He supports clients in digital innovations and commerce, assisting them to resolve complex business challenges, drive transformation and growth in a rapidly changing business environment, and deliver real value.
Read more: retail technology, Accenture, digital innovation, digital retail, sustainable retail, John Watling

Related

Source: Getty
Shopify to snap up Deliverr in $2.1bn deal10 May 2022
Source: Getty
Growing consumer awareness around sustainability a call to action for brands - study5 May 2022
Birame Sock, Kwely founder and CEO. Source: Kwely
African B2B marketplace Kwely raises nearly $1m in seed funding29 Apr 2022
#EcomAfrica: Online retail beyond the pandemic, with OneDayOnly's Laurian Venter
#EcomAfrica: Online retail beyond the pandemic, with OneDayOnly's Laurian Venter12 Apr 2022
Source: ©bbtreesubmission -
Metaverse, digital twins, and the future of the retail experience5 Apr 2022
Source: Supplied
G-Star Raw enters NFT space with digital denim art31 Mar 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz