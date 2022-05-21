Most Read
The Lost Class most awarded entry at One Show 2022
The Lost Class is the most awarded entry at The One Show 2022, winning 20 Gold Pencils, four Silver, five Bronze and seven Merits for agency Leo Burnett Chicago.
Supplied. The One Show 2022 Special Awards were announced in New York on Friday evening
The Lost Class on behalf of Change the Ref, picked up Best of Show, three Best of Discipline awards and 20 Gold Pencils for the agency, which was also named Agency of the Year.
Leo Burnett Chicago won Best of Discipline in Creative Use of Data, Creative Effectiveness and Out-of-Home. Overall, the agency was awarded 20 Gold Pencils, three Silver, seven Bronze and 14 Merits. Hungry Man Los Angeles took home one of the Silvers and Merits for the work.
Following Leo Burnett Chicago with the most Gold Pencil wins was McCann Paris Neuilly-sur-Seine with nine, all for The Bread Exam for Spinneys and the Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation.
Africa São Paulo won eight Golds, including four each for House of Lapland Salla 2032” and for Folha de S.Paulo Newspaper The Most Valuable News.
Top Show honours
This year’s top One Show honours, based upon cumulative scores for Pencils and Merits won across all disciplines, are:
- Agency of the Year — Leo Burnett Chicago
- Independent Agency of the Year — L&C New York
- Brand-Side Agency of the Year — Google Devices & Services Creative Team Mountain View
- Network of the Year — Ogilvy Group
- Creative Holding Company of the Year — Omnicom Group
- Production Company of the Year — Hungry Man Los Angeles
- Music & Sound Company of the Year — Beacon Street Venice
- Client of the Year — Unilever
- Non-Profit Client of the Year — Change the Ref
- Brand of the Year — Google
The One Show 2022 Best of Discipline winners
- Brand-Side —draftLine AB InBev Colombia Bogotá with Abaco Bogotá and Macarena Bogotá Tienda Cerca for AB InBev Colombia, Tienda Cerca
- Branded Entertainment — Mojo Supermarket New York with Active Theory Los Angeles, DojaCode for Girls Who Code
- Creative Effectiveness — Ogilvy UK London with Ogilvy Toronto Courage is Beautiful for Dove
- Creative Use of Data — Leo Burnett Chicago with Hungry Man Los Angeles The Lost Class for Change the Ref
- Experiential & Immersive — Leo Burnett Chicago with Hungry Man Los Angeles The Lost Class for Change the Ref
- Film — Riff Raff Films London with 750mph London and Moving Picture Company London, and Final Cut London Open Spaces for Burberry
- Design — Google Mountain View with Google Creative Lab New York for its own Timelapse in Google Earth
- Direct Marketing — Publicis Italy Milan with Prodigious Milan, Prodigious Milan, JAJAFilms Barcelona and TresBien Buenos Aires, Shutter Ads for Heineken
- Gaming —Cheil PengTai Beijing with Cheil Hong Kong The Cost of Bullying for Samsung
- Health & Wellness — L&C New York with Suitcase Productions New York and Agosto Lima Piñatex for Dole Sunshine Company and Ananas Anam
- IP & Products — Google Devices & Services Creative Team Mountain View for its own Real Tone
- Interactive, Online & Mobile — GUT São Paulo with HEFTY São Paulo, I Hate Flash São Paulo and Mol São Paulo, Hidden Spots for Heinz
- Interactive & Mobile Craft — Mojo Supermarket New York with Active Theory Los Angeles, DojaCode for Girls Who Code
- Integrated — BBH USA New York with Anonymous Content Los Angeles and Cabin New York, Black-Owned Friday for Google
- Moving Image Craft — Serviceplan Germany Munich The Wish for Penny
- Music & Sound Craft — BBDO New York Teenage Dream for Sandy Hook Promise
- Out of Home — Leo Burnett Chicago with Hungry Man Los Angeles “The Lost Class” for Change the Ref
- Pharma — Special Auckland with The Post Office Auckland David's Unusables for Motor Neurone Disease New Zealand (MND NZ)
- Print — Africa São Paulo The Most Valuable News for Folha de S.Paulo Newspaper
- Public Relations — Jung von Matt DONAU Vienna Vienna Strips on OnlyFans for Vienna Tourist Board
- Radio & Audio — Dentsu Webchutney Bengaluru The Unfiltered History Tour for VICE World News
- Social Media — McCann Paris Neuilly-sur-Seine with McCann Health London, McCann Worldgroup Germany Düsseldorf and Weber Shandwick Neuilly-sur-Seine, The Bread Exam for Spinneys and the Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation
The One Show 2022 Special Awards
The One Show CMO Pencil recognises the brand-side marketer behind the world’s single most impactful idea on a brand’s business from the past year. For the first time in the history of this special award, The One Show honuored co-winners at the brand.
Lorraine Twohill, CMO at Google, received the award along with Florian Koenigsberger, Image Equity Lead, Google, for Real Tone, a collection of technical improvements to the Pixel 6 camera and Google Photos that more accurately and beautifully highlight the nuances of all skin tones.
The exception made this year to include Koenigsberger as a co-winner is in recognition of the critical role he played in making this innovative and important technology a reality.
The prestigious One Show 2022 Penta Pencil, awarded to the agency and brand who together have created outstanding creative work for the last five years, was presented to Ogilvy UK and Dove.
The One Show Fusion Pencil, the industry’s first global award to recognise great work that best incorporates DEI principles and underrepresented groups in both the creative content of the work and the team that made it, was awarded to:
- BBH USA New York City with Anonymous Content Los Angeles and Cabin New York, Black-Owned Friday for Google
- FCB India Delhi with FCB Chicago The Nominate Me Selfie for The Times of India and Political Shakti
- Zulu Alpha Kilo Toronto with Zulubot Toronto, The Micropedia of Microaggressions for Black Business and Professional Association
There were two One Show Green Pencil winners, recognising the most environmentally conscious creative work for the year:
- L&C New York with Suitcase Productions New York and Agosto Lima Piñatex for Dole Sunshine Company and Ananas Anam
- Saatchi & Saatchi New York with Biscuit Filmworks Los Angeles and Pickle Music New York, #TurnToCold for Procter & Gamble, Tide.
The One Show Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Pencil, created in cooperation with the United Nations Office for Partnerships and nonprofit PVBLIC Foundation to reward agencies and brands for work that betters the world and contributes to securing a sustainable future for all, went to:
- L&C New York with Suitcase Productions New York and Agosto Lima, Piñatex for Dole Sunshine Company and Ananas Anam
- Wunderman Thompson Colombia Bogotá Waterlight for E-Dina Energy
The One Show Cultural Driver Gold Pencil, recognising influential ideas and executions that had a major impact in their respective cultures and environments, and exist outside the traditional categories in advertising and design, was awarded to McCann Paris Neuilly-sur-Seine with McCann Health London, McCann Worldgroup Germany Düsseldorf and Weber Shandwick Neuilly-sur-Seine, The Bread Exam for Spinneys and the Lebanese Breast Cancer Foundation.
Strong showing for Independents
Small independent agencies had a strong year at The One Show. For example, L&C New York was awarded four Golds, Best of Discipline in Health & Wellness, a Green Pencil, an SDG Pencil, and was named Independent Agency of the Year.
Mojo Supermarket New York picked up six Gold Pencils, two Best of Disciplines (Branded Entertainment, and Interactive & Mobile Craft), one Silver and three Bronze.
All One Show 2022 Gold, Silver, Bronze and Merit winners were announced before the Friday evening (New York time) awards.
A total of 19,579 pieces from 66 countries and regions were entered in The One Show 2022, an increase of 10.5% over last year. Agencies, studios, brands, production companies and designers in 44 countries and regions were awarded 193 Gold Pencils, 163 Silver, 233 Bronze and 1,022 Merits.
The showcase of all One Show 2022 Pencil and Merit winners can be viewed here, and a pdf list of all winners can be downloaded here.
The One Show 20221 Global, Regional and Country Creative Rankings will be announced on May 23.Creative Week 2022 sponsors include Shutterstock and Verizon.
