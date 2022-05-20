#AfricaMonth: Good Work Foundation - where the best of Africa meets the best of technology

Founder and CEO of the Good Work Foundation (GWF), Kate Groch has had a long career in teaching and is a true educationalist at heart. Her early teaching years spent travelling throughout Africa as the private tutor for the children of Dave and Shan Varty (owners of the Londolozi Game Reserve) has shaped many of her views on learning and life.