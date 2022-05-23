Xolisa Dyeshana to judge at The London International Awards

The London International Awards (LIA) have announced the jury for Ambient & Activation | Print | Poster | Billboard.
These top creatives will travel from all over the globe to convene in Las Vegas. Presiding over the judging will be Joe Sciarotta, deputy chief creative officer of Ogilvy Worldwide.
Sciarotta said, “I am honoured and excited to be named the President of the LIA Ambient & Activation | Print | Poster | Billboard Jury. I really love judging these specific categories -- they are a creative Masterclass on big impactful ideas in many forms. I look forward to meeting and working with my fellow LIA jurors in person to award the best work from the past year.”
Barbara Levy, president of LIA, said, “We wanted a jury with a diverse wealth of insight and expertise to share their creative points of view during judging. Joe Sciarotta is one of the top creatives in the world. Under his leadership, we know that discussions will be robust and focused on the work. The work that survives in that room will be the cream of the crop and will be truly award-worthy.”
The 2022 Ambient & Activation | Print | Poster | Billboard jury
Joe Sciarotta, deputy CCO, Ogilvy Worldwide – jury president
Susana Albuquerque, executive creative director / Partner, Uzina, Lisboa
Cher Campbell, chief creative officer, John St, Toronto
Rich Denney, executive creative director, St Luke’s, London
Alejandro Di Trolio, executive creative director, Cheil Spain, Madrid
Trixie Diyco, executive creative director / Excom, Publicis JimenezBasic, Makati City
Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer, Joe Public United, Johannesburg
Lisa Fedyszyn, executive creative director, Special Group, Auckland
Zoe Kessler, group creative director, Johannes Leonardo, New York
Gian Carlo Lanfranco, cofounder, L&C New York, New York
Felipe Machado, SVP, global creative director, Deutsch LA, Los Angeles
Lyranda Martin-Evans, chief creative officer, Fellow Human Creative, Toronto
Enter before 16 June to receive 25% discount off the standard entry fees. All entries must be finalised by 15 June to take advantage of the 25% discount. Standard fees will apply from 16 June until the entry system closes. LIA does not charge late fees.
