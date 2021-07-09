Advertising Company news South Africa

'Makube Mnandi Ekhaya nge DS', a new campaign for DStv by Ogilvy Johannesburg

9 Jul 2021
Issued by: Ogilvy South Africa
Ogilvy Johannesburg and MultiChoice (DStv) have launched a new campaign for DStv Compact, that reminds South Africans to bring a little joy into the home, with a wide selection of entertainment channels to choose from.

Ogilvy adds that the new campaign aims to encourage consumers that, by having DStv Compact at home, they automatically gain a ‘homeground advantage’, making home the place to be.

The new TVC, produced by Osu Creative Production, introduces the audience to a lead character named Andza, who never wants to go home. But not because Andza prefers to be outdoors, his defiance to stay indoors, is driven by his desire for a DStv Compact. Andza roams the streets of Jozi, finding every excuse not to be home.

The TVC is supported by a radio campaign, that pokes fun at abo ‘sgidla waars’ – which is the colloquial term for people who never sleep at home – exploring new characters who like, Andza will go to great extremes not to be stuck at home, all because they don’t have i-DS.

Molefi Thulo, executive creative director, Ogilvy Johannesburg: “Through the campaign, ‘Makube Mnandi Ekhaya nge DS’, we wanted to convey the message that a home isn’t truly a home if there is no DStv Compact. It’s a piece of work that was crafted on insights that many South Africans could relate to.”

“Whether it was our TVC character Andza who never wants to go home or a radio campaign that pokes fun at abo ‘sgidla waars’, we showed South Africa that when you have DStv Compact, home becomes the place to be,” Thulo continues.

Thabisa Mkhwanazi, executive head: marketing at MultiChoice South Africa, adds: “DStv Compact is the home of storytelling and not just any stories, but entertaining ones. The work that our agency partner, Ogilvy Johannesburg has created, reflects that from the interesting ways in which the stories have been told through the TVC and radio spots.”

Team credits:
Agency: Ogilvy Johannesburg
Agency Producer: Zonke Mkhonto
Brand Representative: Simon Camerer, Thabisa Mkhwanazi, Dudu Zwane, Kutlwano Lekgoane, Kgosietsile Moalusi
Chief Creative Officer: Matthew Barnes
Creative Director: Lufuno Mavhungu
Executive Creative Director: Molefi Thulo, Peter Little
Strategy: Ndu Donsa
Account Management: Joy Garcia, Nash Koosialee, Tinyiko Ndlala
Writer: Lufuno Mavhungu and Andile Khambule
Art Director: Hosana Mthembi
Media Agency: The Media Shop
Production House: Osu Creative Production
Production Director: Tumelo Moropa
Producer: Simone Bosman

Ogilvy South Africa
Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
Read more: Multichoice, DStv, Ogilvy Johannesburg, DStv Compact

