Spur waiters celebrate a 'great occasion' this Freedom Day in new brand commercial

Social entrepreneurs are invited to submit their entries for consideration for incubation to the second leg of a Barloworld flagship entrepreneurial programme known as Mbewu. The entries for the 2021/2022 programme are open and close on 14 May 2021.
RocoMamas will meet with Cape Town-based Rack n Grill food truck owner Muammer Kasu on 20 April, after the burger franchise was called out for "corporate bullying tactics" after it demanded that the small takeaway business refrains from using the term 'Smash Burger' on its menu.
While the financial impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic have left many retailers trading in an uncertain environment, Massmart CEO Mitch Slape said the retail group has recognised that while a large segment of consumers remains in financial distress, others are more flush with cash as monthly expenses have reduced.ByLauren Hartzenberg
South Africa's favourite family restaurant, Spur Steak Ranches, has launched a heart-warming campaign for Freedom Day, which sees the first Spur waitron choir commemorate the resilience of the South African spirit with joyful song.
Through a moving tribute, Spur’s proudly South African waitron choir honours all the birthdays that were unable to be celebrated in 2020 due to the lockdown measures imposed by Covid-19.
Spur Steak Ranches is renowned for their birthday songs; in which waitrons gather to sing to a child celebrating their birthday. A Chico-the-Clown dessert with sparkler completes the experience - a nostalgic part of South Africans’ childhood.
In the new commercial, the Spur waitron choir gathers to sing a heart-felt song that leaves the viewer with goosebumps. They come together with jovial smiles, singing and clapping - an embodiment of the South African spirit of tenacity through adversity.
“This past year has been difficult for many people to come together to celebrate a loved one’s birthday. As a brand that has celebrated birthdays with families over many decades, it is Spur’s privilege to be able to celebrate the birth of our country’s democracy - while also acknowledging all the children who missed their birthdays this past year,” says Sacha du Plessis, executive director and CMO at Spur Corporation.
The campaign comes from the heart of the Spur staff members who want customers to know that despite tough times, their restaurants will always be a place where families can come together over a meal and share special memories.
The campaign officially launches on TV on 20 April and in restaurants nationwide on 27 April 2021 – with a ‘one-day only’ special on Freedom Day – where all children ordering a sit-down Kids Meal will also receive a free Chico-the-Clown dessert.
Marius van Rensburg, executive creative director of 99c says: “It was a privilege to work on such a meaningful and heartfelt campaign with Spur.”
Spur Steak Ranches will continue to play their part in ensuring to contribute to flattening the curve. All restaurants have safety measures in place as per the Department of Health’s protocol and the World Health Organisation’s best practice.
Ninety9cents (99c) is an independent, full-service, integrated advertising & communications agency, with offices based in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Lusaka.
