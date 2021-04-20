Advertising Company news South Africa

Spur waiters celebrate a 'great occasion' this Freedom Day in new brand commercial

20 Apr 2021
Issued by: Ninety9cents
South Africa's favourite family restaurant, Spur Steak Ranches, has launched a heart-warming campaign for Freedom Day, which sees the first Spur waitron choir commemorate the resilience of the South African spirit with joyful song.

Through a moving tribute, Spur’s proudly South African waitron choir honours all the birthdays that were unable to be celebrated in 2020 due to the lockdown measures imposed by Covid-19.

Spur Steak Ranches is renowned for their birthday songs; in which waitrons gather to sing to a child celebrating their birthday. A Chico-the-Clown dessert with sparkler completes the experience - a nostalgic part of South Africans’ childhood.

In the new commercial, the Spur waitron choir gathers to sing a heart-felt song that leaves the viewer with goosebumps. They come together with jovial smiles, singing and clapping - an embodiment of the South African spirit of tenacity through adversity.

“This past year has been difficult for many people to come together to celebrate a loved one’s birthday. As a brand that has celebrated birthdays with families over many decades, it is Spur’s privilege to be able to celebrate the birth of our country’s democracy - while also acknowledging all the children who missed their birthdays this past year,” says Sacha du Plessis, executive director and CMO at Spur Corporation.

The campaign comes from the heart of the Spur staff members who want customers to know that despite tough times, their restaurants will always be a place where families can come together over a meal and share special memories.

The campaign officially launches on TV on 20 April and in restaurants nationwide on 27 April 2021 – with a ‘one-day only’ special on Freedom Day – where all children ordering a sit-down Kids Meal will also receive a free Chico-the-Clown dessert.

Marius van Rensburg, executive creative director of 99c says: “It was a privilege to work on such a meaningful and heartfelt campaign with Spur.”

Spur's documentary-style flag bearer commercial recognised as one of South Africa's Best Liked Ads

Leading data, insights and consulting agency, Kantar, has announced Spur Steak Ranches' flag bearer commercial as one of South Africa's Best Liked Ads for Q4 2019...

Issued by Ninety9cents 14 Aug 2020


Spur Steak Ranches will continue to play their part in ensuring to contribute to flattening the curve. All restaurants have safety measures in place as per the Department of Health’s protocol and the World Health Organisation’s best practice.

Ninety9cents
Ninety9cents (99c) is an independent, full-service, integrated advertising & communications agency, with offices based in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Lusaka.
