BestofBiz 2023: Marketing & Media

    19 Dec 2023
    19 Dec 2023
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2023 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Marketing & Media site over the past year below.
    #BestofBiz 2023, Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Marketing & Media site over the past year
    Most-read stories

    1KFC delivers first ever order by drone in SA05 Sep 2023
    2MultiChoice Bursary Scheme open for 2024 intake27 Nov 2023
    3Reputation management: Who comes up tops Woolies (chicken) or the mouse? - Danette Breitenbach11 May 2023
    4Miss Albany, the image of joy, shows the power of social media - Danette Breitenbach17 Jul 2023
    5Bester and Magudumana threaten court action to stop book release - GroundUp Staff12 Oct 2023
    6Gagasi FM announces its 2023 lineup - Gagasi FM31 Mar 2023
    7#OrchidsandOnions: Checkers Sixty60's response to Springbok jersey wins hearts - Brendan Seery19 Sep 2023
    8Amore Bekker leaving RSG after 20 years of broadcasting01 Mar 2023
    9Business Insider SA closure tomorrow, 28 February21 Feb 2023
    10#BehindtheIMC: Brian Mtongana, executive creative director at Woolworths03 Aug 2023
    11Condolences pour in for late Thobela FM journalist Matome Maupi17 Apr 2023
    12Standard Bank appoints Diana Springer as head of brand and marketing21 Jul 2023
    13#OrchidsandOnions: Shoprite Checkers and 99 cents keep raising the bar - Brendan Seery27 Sep 2023
    14Unlock Ultra - Openview launches Pay TV service - eMedia02 Mar 2023
    15TBWA\SA opens up internship applications04 Sep 2023
    16All the 2023 Safta nominees08 Aug 2023
    17Derek Watts calls it a day after 35 years with Carte Blanche24 Jul 2023
    18East Coast Radio bids farewell to Keri Miller - East Coast Radio09 Mar 2023
    19Thobela FM kids presenter JJ Menu has died - Karabo Ledwaba24 Oct 2023
    20The end of an era for Pretoria News12 May 2023

    Most-read contributors

    1Brendan Seery
    2Kirsty Bisset
    3Jarred Cinman
    4Musa Kalenga
    5Sarah Britten
    6Gillian Rightford
    7Albert Makoeng
    8Johanna McDowell
    9Loyiso Twala
    10Craig Hannabus
    11Lloyd Madurai
    12Joseph Neusu
    13Leslie Adams
    14JG Bezuidenhout
    15Dono White

    Most-viewed press offices

    1Primedia Broadcasting
    2Kantar
    3Business Partners Limited
    4eMedia
    5Joe Public
    6OnPoint PR
    7Grey Africa
    8Broad Media
    9Ogilvy South Africa
    10Topco Media
    11OFM Radio
    12OLC Through The Line Communications
    13Wunderman Thompson
    14Tractor Outdoor
    15Nahana Communications Group
    16North-West University (NWU)
    17KLA
    18Meltwater
    19Boomtown
    20TBWA

    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism & Travel.

