East Coast Radio bids farewell to Keri Miller

East Coast Radio regrets to announce that Keri Miller will no longer be part of the ECR Breakfast Show.

Boni Mchunu, MD of East Coast Radio said “The decision came after extensive discussions with Keri, the nature of which are confidential. However, she leaves with a proud legacy, having made a significant contribution to the station, and with the very best wishes of the management and the ECR Breakfast team.”

The show has been running for the past seven years and has achieved many milestones such as Best Breakfast Show in South Africa at the 2019 Liberty Radio Awards.

The station does not intend to replace Miller at this stage and will communicate any future changes with listeners. Darren Maule will continue as show host, with Sky Tshabalala playing the dual role of co-host and sports presenter.