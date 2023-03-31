Gagasi FM announces it's 2023 line-up

Gagasi FM, the leading regional commercial radio station in Kwa-Zulu Natal, is excited to announce its 2023 line up. Celebrating its 17th year on the airwaves, over the years the station has worked hard to create a KZN focused and entertaining schedule that is sure to keep its listeners engaged and provide its clients with opportunities to engage with KZN.

The station is known for its dynamic, vibrant, and entertaining programming that caters to a diverse audience. The new line-up includes a mix of KZN’s most influential talent, as well as some exciting new additions to the Gagasi FM family. The station is thrilled to welcome Minnie Ntuli, Khaya Mthethwa, Linda Mtoba, DJ Hamza, Lwandle Masoka and Nkuli Mbatha to the team of talented KZN presenters, who are set to bring their unique personalities and perspectives to their shows.

"We are excited to introduce our 2023 line up," said Alex Mthiyane, the head of audience experience at Gagasi FM. “Some of these tweaks to our line-up reaffirms our obsession with our audience, informed by extensive research and how listening and streaming trends and patterns have evolved in the past 18 months. Unapologetically KZN, the station had responded with a variety of new and refreshed shows crafted to reflect the diversity and uniqueness of our province whilst ensuring we pertinently cater for KZNers in the diaspora through vodcasts and other digital platforms. Discovering and recognising fresh talent has invariably been at the forefront of our strategy. In designing this line-up, we put the needs of our audience and relevance as our priority," said Mthiyane.

Listeners can look forward to their favourite shows such as ‘The Uprising’ (6-9am) with Felix Hlophe who will now be joined by Minnie Ntuli. The ‘Midday Connection’ (12-3pm) where DJ Sonic will be joined by Khaya Mthethwa and the ‘Gagasi FM Drive’ (3-6pm) hosted by Zisto, Heazy and Khaya Dladla. With nine years under her belt at Gagasi FM, Njabs Zwane will now take over the reins of the 9am-12pm slot called ‘The lift Off’. "This will be the first show that Njabs will be hosting on her own and we have no doubt that she will take it off to another level," said Mthiyane.

The regional radio station is also excited to announce that its popular chart show; the ‘Urban Top 30’ will now be extended by an hour, making it the ‘Urban Top 40,’ where 40 of the biggest international and local music hits, will be counted down by; DJ SpheLive and Penny Ntuli. "KZN has talent, and our 2023 line-up proves that. Penny Ntuli joined us last year as a trainee and she will now be co-hosting on our listener’s favourite weekend chart show,” said Mthiyane. Other talent that has been sourced that has not been on commercial radio before include Linda Mtoba who will co-host ‘Siy’pholele’ on Sundays (6-10pm) alongside DJ Lab. As we look forward to honing the talents of; Nkulee Mbatha, DJ Hamza and Lwandle Masoka who come from a community radio station.

"We are thrilled to announce the latest changes to our on-air show line-up. We have built a strong eco-system in which we use to connect with our listeners and clients. Our talent, who are also influencers, our digital platforms and how we connect with our listeners, all form an integral part of our brand and content,” said Pinky Myeni, the head of commercial hub at Gagasi FM.

Gagasi FM would like to thank it’s listeners and clients for their ongoing support, and the radio station looks forward to providing even more engaging and entertaining content in 2023.

