Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Yellow Door EnergyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Energy & Mining News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #BestofBiz 2023: Energy & Mining

    19 Dec 2023
    19 Dec 2023
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2023 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Energy & Mining site over the past year below.
    #BestofBiz 2023: Energy & Mining

    Most-read stories

    1Canyon Coal to develop new R1.4bn mine in Mpumalanga08 Feb 2023
    2Chevron and Astron Energy agree to extend Caltex brand license09 Oct 2023
    3Koeberg maintenance plan hits milestone, delay expected in return to service22 Mar 2023
    4Petrefuel set to acquire 100% of Royale Energy19 Apr 2023
    5Mpumalanga gas agreement shows potential of LNG economy in Africa21 Sep 2023
    6Eskom launches Africa's largest battery storage system - Lindsey Schutters12 Nov 2023
    7Impala Rustenburg appoints new CEO15 Aug 2023
    8Inquest finds 'negligence' caused Astron refinery explosion - Wendell Roelf21 Jul 2023
    9Development programme launched for women in renewables sector30 Mar 2023
    10Glencore pivots to youth empowerment and training11 Oct 2023
    11Patrick Morutlwa appointed group COO of Implats07 Jun 2023
    12Sasol names Simon Baloyi as new CEO - Tannur Anders and Chandini Monnappa17 Nov 2023
    13Solar investments pay off for Camps Bay High School21 Sep 2023
    14South Africa grants Turkey's Karpowership deal to ease power crisis - Wendell Roelf19 May 2023
    15Energy security top of mind ahead of Budget Speech - Hloniphizwe Mtolo21 Feb 2023
    16Meet the newly appointed minister of electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa07 Mar 2023
    17#BizTrends2023: New power supply model to transform SA's energy market - Niveshen Govender09 Jan 2023
    18Former Eskom senior buyer arrested for suspected fraud, corruption20 Mar 2023
    19#YouthMonth: Invest in your career, never stop learning - Nomalungelo Mbokazi - Sindy Peters26 Jun 2023
    20Petrol and diesel prices decrease on Wednesday30 Oct 2023

    Most-read contributors

    1Niveshen Govender
    2Godfrey Marema
    3NJ Ayuk
    4Stuart Michie
    5Anton Fester
    6Andrew van Zyl

    Most-viewed press offices

    1CBI-electric: low voltage
    2BLUETTI

    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism & Travel.

    NextOptions


    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz