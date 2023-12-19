BestofBiz 2023: Energy & Mining

|1
|Canyon Coal to develop new R1.4bn mine in Mpumalanga
|08 Feb 2023
|2
|Chevron and Astron Energy agree to extend Caltex brand license
|09 Oct 2023
|3
|Koeberg maintenance plan hits milestone, delay expected in return to service
|22 Mar 2023
|4
|Petrefuel set to acquire 100% of Royale Energy
|19 Apr 2023
|5
|Mpumalanga gas agreement shows potential of LNG economy in Africa
|21 Sep 2023
|6
|Eskom launches Africa's largest battery storage system - Lindsey Schutters
|12 Nov 2023
|7
|Impala Rustenburg appoints new CEO
|15 Aug 2023
|8
|Inquest finds 'negligence' caused Astron refinery explosion - Wendell Roelf
|21 Jul 2023
|9
|Development programme launched for women in renewables sector
|30 Mar 2023
|10
|Glencore pivots to youth empowerment and training
|11 Oct 2023
|11
|Patrick Morutlwa appointed group COO of Implats
|07 Jun 2023
|12
|Sasol names Simon Baloyi as new CEO - Tannur Anders and Chandini Monnappa
|17 Nov 2023
|13
|Solar investments pay off for Camps Bay High School
|21 Sep 2023
|14
|South Africa grants Turkey's Karpowership deal to ease power crisis - Wendell Roelf
|19 May 2023
|15
|Energy security top of mind ahead of Budget Speech - Hloniphizwe Mtolo
|21 Feb 2023
|16
|Meet the newly appointed minister of electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
|07 Mar 2023
|17
|#BizTrends2023: New power supply model to transform SA's energy market - Niveshen Govender
|09 Jan 2023
|18
|Former Eskom senior buyer arrested for suspected fraud, corruption
|20 Mar 2023
|19
|#YouthMonth: Invest in your career, never stop learning - Nomalungelo Mbokazi - Sindy Peters
|26 Jun 2023
|20
|Petrol and diesel prices decrease on Wednesday
|30 Oct 2023
|1
|Niveshen Govender
|2
|Godfrey Marema
|3
|NJ Ayuk
|4
|Stuart Michie
|5
|Anton Fester
|6
|Andrew van Zyl
|1
|CBI-electric: low voltage
|2
|BLUETTI
View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism & Travel.