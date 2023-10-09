Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

OLC Through The Line CommunicationsBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Energy & Mining jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Chevron and Astron Energy agree to extend Caltex brand license

9 Oct 2023
Chevron Brands International, LLC (Chevron) and Astron Energy have reached an agreement to extend their existing Caltex usage rights and debrand agreements (URDA) for South Africa and Botswana until the end of 2026, the companies announced on Monday.
hevron and Astron Energy will extend the existing Caltex Usage Rights and Debrand Agreements (URDA) for South Africa and Botswana until December 2026. Source: Supplied
hevron and Astron Energy will extend the existing Caltex Usage Rights and Debrand Agreements (URDA) for South Africa and Botswana until December 2026. Source: Supplied

According to the agreement, Astron Energy will remain Chevron’s exclusive licensee for Caltex branded retail service stations in the two countries until 30 September 2024. After that date, the license will become non-exclusive, allowing Chevron to partner with other companies to grow the Caltex brand in the region.

Image source: Hitesh Choudhary -
Will AI replace the human payroll professional?

2 days ago

During the extended period from 1 October 2024, until 31 December 2026, Astron Energy will continue to rebrand the Caltex retail service stations in its network to the Astron Energy brand, which was launched in July 2020.

Chevron said it remains committed to reliably supplying quality fuels with Techron in South Africa and Botswana, where it has been operating for more than a century. “The Caltex star is a symbol of quality, value and service, and is a constant reminder of our commitment to our partners and customers,” said Danielle Lincoln, vice president for International Products.

Thabiet Booley, CEO of Astron Energy, said the agreement reflects the company’s solid future as a proudly South African company and brand. “Our commitment to the rebranding of our retail network, the successful restart of our refinery and the significant investments associated with these flagship projects speaks to the solid future we envisage for Astron Energy,” he said.

NextOptions
Read more: forecourt, fuel price, Chevron, Caltex, fuel retail, Astron Energy, Thabiet Booley

Related

Fuel prices set to increase again in October
Fuel prices set to increase again in October29 Sep 2023
The new logo of the privatised Nigeria oil company is seen at the NNPC Mega Gas Station in Abuja, Nigeria. Source: Reuters/Afolabi Sotunde
Nigeria accelerates oil contract agreements26 Sep 2023
BPSA CEO Taelo Mojapelo and Mxolisi Matshamba, Sefa CEO. Source: Supplied
BP Southern Africa invests R58m to help Black-owned SMEs4 Aug 2023
Inquest finds 'negligence' caused Astron refinery explosion
Inquest finds 'negligence' caused Astron refinery explosion21 Jul 2023
Slight decrease in petrol price for July, diesel price set to increase
Slight decrease in petrol price for July, diesel price set to increase3 Jul 2023
Rare shipment of US oil heads to SA Glencore refinery
Rare shipment of US oil heads to SA Glencore refinery22 May 2023
Petrol price expected to rise above R23 in May, a new high for the year
Petrol price expected to rise above R23 in May, a new high for the year28 Apr 2023
April fuel forecast: The good and bad news
April fuel forecast: The good and bad news27 Mar 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz