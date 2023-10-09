Chevron and Astron Energy agree to extend Caltex brand license

Chevron Brands International, LLC (Chevron) and Astron Energy have reached an agreement to extend their existing Caltex usage rights and debrand agreements (URDA) for South Africa and Botswana until the end of 2026, the companies announced on Monday.

hevron and Astron Energy will extend the existing Caltex Usage Rights and Debrand Agreements (URDA) for South Africa and Botswana until December 2026. Source: Supplied

According to the agreement, Astron Energy will remain Chevron’s exclusive licensee for Caltex branded retail service stations in the two countries until 30 September 2024. After that date, the license will become non-exclusive, allowing Chevron to partner with other companies to grow the Caltex brand in the region.

During the extended period from 1 October 2024, until 31 December 2026, Astron Energy will continue to rebrand the Caltex retail service stations in its network to the Astron Energy brand, which was launched in July 2020.

Chevron said it remains committed to reliably supplying quality fuels with Techron in South Africa and Botswana, where it has been operating for more than a century. “The Caltex star is a symbol of quality, value and service, and is a constant reminder of our commitment to our partners and customers,” said Danielle Lincoln, vice president for International Products.

Thabiet Booley, CEO of Astron Energy, said the agreement reflects the company’s solid future as a proudly South African company and brand. “Our commitment to the rebranding of our retail network, the successful restart of our refinery and the significant investments associated with these flagship projects speaks to the solid future we envisage for Astron Energy,” he said.