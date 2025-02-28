Energy & Mining Coal, Oil & Gas
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Energy & Mining Coal, Oil & Gas

    Oil price spikes after Trump cancels Chevron Venezuela licence

    By Stephanie Kelly
    28 Feb 2025
    28 Feb 2025
    Oil prices rose more than 2% on Thursday as supply concerns resurfaced after U.S. President Donald Trump revoked a licence granted to US oil major Chevron to operate in Venezuela. Investors were still keeping an eye on signs of a potential peace deal in Ukraine, which could result in higher Russian oil flows. Brent crude oil futures settled up $1.51, or 2.1%, at $74.04 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures rose $1.73, or 2.5%, to $70.35. The contracts had settled in the previous session at their lowest levels since 10 December.
    Miniatures of oil barrels and a rising stock graph are seen in this illustration. Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic
    Miniatures of oil barrels and a rising stock graph are seen in this illustration. Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic

    "Markets like clarity as opposed to uncertainty. Unless a clear path is presented on tariffs and Eastern European peace, oil prices will remain on the defensive with sporadic and spontaneous headline-based rallies," said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM.

    The Chevron licence revocation means the company will no longer be able to export Venezuelan crude.

    And if Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA exports oil previously exported by Chevron, US refineries would be unable to buy it because of American sanctions.

    The move also could lead to the negotiation of a fresh agreement between the US producer and state company PDVSA to export crude to destinations other than the US, sources close to the talks told Reuters.

    More than a quarter of Venezuela oil is Chevron

    Chevron exports about 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from its Venezuela operations, more than a quarter of the country's entire oil output.

    "Chevron's exit could reduce Venezuela (oil) production, giving OPEC+ capacity to increase output. If this occurs, coastal US refiners could incur higher procurement costs," TD Cowen analysts said in a note.

    If OPEC+ does not increase supply, it could increase heavy sour prices, which would hit US refiners, the analysts said.

    Upward pressure

    Oil prices rose during intraday trading after Reuters reported that OPEC+ is debating whether to raise oil output in April as planned or freeze it as its members struggle to read the global supply picture because of fresh US sanctions on Venezuela, Iran and Russia, eight OPEC+ sources said.

    "It is my opinion that with Brent crude oil still hovering around $75 per barrel, OPEC+ will delay the restoration of the voluntary production cuts at least through the end of April and possibly through the end of the second quarter," said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates.

    Also in focus is Trump's involvement in efforts to facilitate a Russia-Ukraine peace deal.

    Trump said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy would visit Washington on Friday to sign an agreement on rare earth minerals, though the Ukrainian leader said the success of talks would hinge on continued US aid.

    Slow US growth

    US economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter, the government confirmed on Thursday, and the loss of momentum appears to have persisted early this quarter amid cold weather and concerns that tariffs will hurt spending through higher prices.

    Meanwhile, the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week.

    A separate unemployment programme, reported with a one-week lag, showed no impact yet of the recent mass layoffs of probationary federal government workers.

    Read more: oil price, Chevron, Donald Trump
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Stephanie Kelly

    Stephanie Kelly in New York, Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo, Siyi Liu in Singapore and Arunima Kumar
    NextOptions
    Related

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz