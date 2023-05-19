Industries

Africa


South Africa grants Turkey's Karpowership deal to ease power crisis

19 May 2023
By: Wendell Roelf
South Africa has granted Turkey's Karpowership access to the three ports of Ngqura, Durban and Saldanha Bay for a period of 20 years, the transport ministry said on Thursday, 18 May, as it tries to find solutions to the country's power crisis.
President Cyril Ramaphosa attending a media briefing and signing ceremony at Tuynhuys to strengthen the country's bilateral relationship with Singapore. 2023. Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander
President Cyril Ramaphosa attending a media briefing and signing ceremony at Tuynhuys to strengthen the country's bilateral relationship with Singapore. 2023. Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander

Karpowership aims to generate power on its floating gas ships and distribute it through South Africa's electricity grid. The plan received a boost from President Cyril Ramaphosa last week after he told lawmakers the ships would help ease the prolonged power shortage countrywide.

Karpowership has in the past faced numerous challenges from environmental activists and small-scale fishermen since the South African government in 2021 granted it the biggest share of a 2,000MW emergency power tender to generate electricity.

On Thursday, the transport ministry said it had granted the application, which was approved by the minister on 26 February, in consultation with Transnet National Ports Authority.

Source: Freepik.
#EnlitAfrica2023: Tackling the toughest questions around nuclear power in SA

By 1 day ago

20-year contract too long, say opposition parties

Opposition parties have criticised the 20-year contract, valued at billions of rand, saying it was too long for an emergency power supply and suggesting that none of Karpowership's other contracts in countries such as Ghana and Brazil were for such a lengthy period.

Eskom earlier on Thursday warned the country to brace itself for winter when almost daily power cuts were likely to increase due to higher demand.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

