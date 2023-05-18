Menlo Electric brings quality solar modules to South Africa thanks to cooperation with JA Solar

Menlo Electric South Africa has become an official distributor of JA Solar, one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-performance solar products. This partnership marks a step forward in South Africa for both solar-focused brands at a key time, when transitioning to a more sustainable energy system is top of mind for all South Africans.

L-R: Heino Louw, general manager of South Africa at Menlo Electric, Bartosz Majewski, CEO at Menlo Electric, Marcin Zienkiewicz, head of procurement and trading at Menlo Electric, Daniel Pasker, head of sales, Southern and East Africa at JA Solar, Hadyr Adebayo Koumakpai, general manager of Africa at JA Solar

This partnership was solidified by a signing ceremony between the leadership of the two teams that occurred at The Future Energy Show in Johannesburg in April. Commenting on the partnership, Heino Louw, general manager of Menlo Electric South Africa, said: "We are excited to partner with JA Solar, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and sustainability. With their high-quality products and our expertise in the South African market, we are confident that we can provide customers with the best possible solutions for their solar needs."

– Daniel Pasker, JA Solar

JA Solar, a Chinese-based company, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of high-performance solar products having been named a Global Top 500 New Energy Enterprises for multiple consecutive years. With the company’s focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, they have established themselves as a trusted provider of solar modules, cells, and inverters.

The partnership with Menlo Electric South Africa marks a significant milestone for JA Solar, as it expands its reach in the growing South African solar market. Menlo Electric South Africa, with their extensive network and experience in the industry, will provide JA Solar with a strong local presence and a reliable distribution network.

“We are excited to be entering the South African market at a time when the energy transition is picking up momentum within the country. I believe that Menlo Electric is the right company to partner with because of its extensive warehouse network, tailored logistics and convenient delivery methods.” explained Daniel Pasker, head of sales, Southern and East Africa at JA Solar.

The partnership will also benefit customers in South Africa, who will now have access to JA Solar's cutting-edge solar technology and a range of high-performance products. With Menlo Electric South Africa's reputation for quality and customer service, customers can expect a seamless experience from start to finish.

This partnership comes at a critical time for South Africa, as the country seeks to transition to a more sustainable and resilient energy system. Solar power has the potential to play a significant role in this transition, as it is a clean and renewable source of energy that can help reduce the country's dependence on fossil fuels.

Menlo Electric is the fastest-growing solar component distributor in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). In 2022, the company delivered more than 600 MW of renewable energy solutions to more than 30 countries from eight logistics hubs spread across Europe and Africa. Since expanding into South Africa in January of 2023 the company has captured over 10% of the market share.

JA Solar is a global leader in the manufacturing of high-quality solar modules. Its high-efficiency modules are installed in ground-mounted power plants, and in residential, commercial and industrial rooftop PV systems in over 135 countries and regions.

