    #BestofBiz 2023: Healthcare

    19 Dec 2023
    19 Dec 2023
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2023 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Healthcare site over the past year below.
    Most-read stories

    1Mediclinic whistle-blower claims spark flurry of industry investigations29 Aug 2023
    2Proposed tax hikes intensify NHI funding worries - Katja Hamilton30 Aug 2023
    3Discovery Health, Clicks and Auto & General bring new affordable private healthcare to the nation13 Feb 2023
    4Anti-vax appeal - court asked to stop South Africa's Covid vaccination campaign pending an investigation18 Jan 2023
    5Largest African cervical and breast cancer screen and treatment programme launched in DRC - Cingulate28 Jun 2023
    6Western Cape's new Central hospital unveiled with focus on academic services - Katja Hamilton19 Sep 2023
    7Momentum Health Solutions unveils 2024 healthcare plans28 Sep 2023
    8#BizTrends2023: Meeting your surgeon in the metaverse; can 2023 drive the metamorphosis of healthcare technology? - Avsharn Bachoo09 Jan 2023
    9Dr Lungile Mhlongo, founder of Numa Medical Aesthetics, wins Forty Under 40 Africa award - Asante Solutions31 Mar 2023
    10Western Cape College of Nursing welcomes 300 new students30 Jan 2023
    11Rising economic burden: NHI funding plan unveiled03 Jul 2023
    12Eris Covid-19 variant now in SA: WHO flags concern amid rising global infections16 Aug 2023
    13South Africans ranked as most distressed population26 Oct 2023
    14National Health Insurance: All you need to know12 Jul 2023
    15Dis-Chem teams with Ezintsha to enhance access to HIV prevention07 Dec 2023
    16Pharma giants set SA vaccine price tag at $734m, confidential contracts reveal - Katja Hamilton05 Sep 2023
    1778 studies and 22,000 research participants prove e-cigarettes help smokers quit successfully06 Feb 2023
    18Herbalife recognised as one of South Africa's Top Employers for 4th consecutive year23 Jan 2023
    19Limpopo Central Hospital scheduled for grand opening in 202619 Jul 2023
    20Let's talk about sex that is safe and satisfying - Seithati Molefi16 Aug 2023

    Most-read contributors

    1Avsharn Bachoo
    2Pamela Hellig
    3Willem Botes
    4Tony Singleton

    Most-viewed press offices

    1Bonitas
    2Association for Dietetics in South Africa
    3COHSASA
    4Icon Oncology
    5ADCO CBD
    6The Children’s Hospital Trust


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism & Travel.

