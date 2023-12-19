BestofBiz 2023: Healthcare

|1
|Mediclinic whistle-blower claims spark flurry of industry investigations
|29 Aug 2023
|2
|Proposed tax hikes intensify NHI funding worries - Katja Hamilton
|30 Aug 2023
|3
|Discovery Health, Clicks and Auto & General bring new affordable private healthcare to the nation
|13 Feb 2023
|4
|Anti-vax appeal - court asked to stop South Africa's Covid vaccination campaign pending an investigation
|18 Jan 2023
|5
|Largest African cervical and breast cancer screen and treatment programme launched in DRC - Cingulate
|28 Jun 2023
|6
|Western Cape's new Central hospital unveiled with focus on academic services - Katja Hamilton
|19 Sep 2023
|7
|Momentum Health Solutions unveils 2024 healthcare plans
|28 Sep 2023
|8
|#BizTrends2023: Meeting your surgeon in the metaverse; can 2023 drive the metamorphosis of healthcare technology? - Avsharn Bachoo
|09 Jan 2023
|9
|Dr Lungile Mhlongo, founder of Numa Medical Aesthetics, wins Forty Under 40 Africa award - Asante Solutions
|31 Mar 2023
|10
|Western Cape College of Nursing welcomes 300 new students
|30 Jan 2023
|11
|Rising economic burden: NHI funding plan unveiled
|03 Jul 2023
|12
|Eris Covid-19 variant now in SA: WHO flags concern amid rising global infections
|16 Aug 2023
|13
|South Africans ranked as most distressed population
|26 Oct 2023
|14
|National Health Insurance: All you need to know
|12 Jul 2023
|15
|Dis-Chem teams with Ezintsha to enhance access to HIV prevention
|07 Dec 2023
|16
|Pharma giants set SA vaccine price tag at $734m, confidential contracts reveal - Katja Hamilton
|05 Sep 2023
|17
|78 studies and 22,000 research participants prove e-cigarettes help smokers quit successfully
|06 Feb 2023
|18
|Herbalife recognised as one of South Africa's Top Employers for 4th consecutive year
|23 Jan 2023
|19
|Limpopo Central Hospital scheduled for grand opening in 2026
|19 Jul 2023
|20
|Let's talk about sex that is safe and satisfying - Seithati Molefi
|16 Aug 2023
|1
|Avsharn Bachoo
|2
|Pamela Hellig
|3
|Willem Botes
|4
|Tony Singleton
|1
|Bonitas
|2
|Association for Dietetics in South Africa
|3
|COHSASA
|4
|Icon Oncology
|5
|ADCO CBD
|6
|The Children’s Hospital Trust
