    #BestofBiz 2023: Logistics & Transport

    19 Dec 2023
    19 Dec 2023
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2023 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Logistics & Transport site over the past year below.
    Most-read stories

    1SA's taxi industry is not a profitable business anymore and needs tech to save it - Mbavhalelo Mabogo22 Jun 2023
    2#BizTrends2023: In 2023, supply chains must anticipate disruptions and have processes to manage them - MJ Schoemaker09 Jan 2023
    3Data intelligence dashboard launches to improve efficiency of Port of Cape Town10 May 2023
    4Bolt to develop e-learning project at Limpopo girls school15 Mar 2023
    5Joburg Roads Agency CEO fired15 Jun 2023
    6Newly launched air expo to showcase Africa's growing aviation sector06 Apr 2023
    7DSV finds customers everywhere with AfriGIS - AfriGIS03 Oct 2023
    8FedEx starts using electric vehicles for deliveries in South Africa13 Jun 2023
    9New board appointed for Transnet13 Jul 2023
    10#WomensMonth: Esha Mansingh of DP World is empowering women and transforming business - Robin Fredericks25 Aug 2023
    11SA logistics sector ends 2022 on the back foot30 Jan 2023
    12Unlocking the full potential of air cargo to lift economic growth - Wrenelle Stander10 May 2023
    13How ESG can benefit supply chain: Making business and environmental sense - Mark Wilson12 May 2023
    14South Africa's freight and logistics market booming01 Nov 2023
    15#BehindtheBrandManager: Meet Dr Barbara Jensen Vorster, the senior executive behind Gautrain's marketing success - Robin Fredericks28 Apr 2023
    16Crossroads appoints new CEO11 Jan 2023
    17Collaboration brings prosperity for new transport venture - Sappi02 Nov 2023
    18Navigating the future of logistics: The role of upskilling and automation - Unitrans06 Oct 2023
    19Transnet board vacancies highlight need for good governance03 Jul 2023
    20BP to exit SA jet fuel market27 Mar 2023

    Most-read contributors

    1MJ Schoemaker
    2Liam Connors
    3Gavin Kelly
    4Denys Hobson

    Most-viewed press offices

    1SAFR
    2Unitrans
    3SLiMS
    4Roan Systems
    5Optix


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism & Travel.

    Read more: BestofBiz, #BestofBiz2023
