BestofBiz 2023: Logistics & Transport

|1
|SA's taxi industry is not a profitable business anymore and needs tech to save it - Mbavhalelo Mabogo
|22 Jun 2023
|2
|#BizTrends2023: In 2023, supply chains must anticipate disruptions and have processes to manage them - MJ Schoemaker
|09 Jan 2023
|3
|Data intelligence dashboard launches to improve efficiency of Port of Cape Town
|10 May 2023
|4
|Bolt to develop e-learning project at Limpopo girls school
|15 Mar 2023
|5
|Joburg Roads Agency CEO fired
|15 Jun 2023
|6
|Newly launched air expo to showcase Africa's growing aviation sector
|06 Apr 2023
|7
|DSV finds customers everywhere with AfriGIS - AfriGIS
|03 Oct 2023
|8
|FedEx starts using electric vehicles for deliveries in South Africa
|13 Jun 2023
|9
|New board appointed for Transnet
|13 Jul 2023
|10
|#WomensMonth: Esha Mansingh of DP World is empowering women and transforming business - Robin Fredericks
|25 Aug 2023
|11
|SA logistics sector ends 2022 on the back foot
|30 Jan 2023
|12
|Unlocking the full potential of air cargo to lift economic growth - Wrenelle Stander
|10 May 2023
|13
|How ESG can benefit supply chain: Making business and environmental sense - Mark Wilson
|12 May 2023
|14
|South Africa's freight and logistics market booming
|01 Nov 2023
|15
|#BehindtheBrandManager: Meet Dr Barbara Jensen Vorster, the senior executive behind Gautrain's marketing success - Robin Fredericks
|28 Apr 2023
|16
|Crossroads appoints new CEO
|11 Jan 2023
|17
|Collaboration brings prosperity for new transport venture - Sappi
|02 Nov 2023
|18
|Navigating the future of logistics: The role of upskilling and automation - Unitrans
|06 Oct 2023
|19
|Transnet board vacancies highlight need for good governance
|03 Jul 2023
|20
|BP to exit SA jet fuel market
|27 Mar 2023
|1
|MJ Schoemaker
|2
|Liam Connors
|3
|Gavin Kelly
|4
|Denys Hobson
|1
|SAFR
|2
|Unitrans
|3
|SLiMS
|4
|Roan Systems
|5
|Optix
