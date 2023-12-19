DP World drives festive road safety campaign across SA

Industries

    19 Dec 2023
    This festive season, as many South Africans take to the roads to visit loved ones or explore new destinations, DP World is stepping up to promote road safety across the country. With an increase in vehicles on the road and unsafe driving behaviours contributing to a spike in crashes during this period, DP World is actively engaging motorists to make a conscious effort towards safe driving practices. Their campaign will run across major national routes, aiming to inspire residents to take the "personal pledge" for road safety.
    Image source:
    Image source: Gallo/Getty

    On 14 December and 15 December, DP World teams were present at specific service stations – Engen Harrismith and Shell Escourt (South Bound) – to interact with motorists. These interactive sessions not only raise awareness about responsible driving but also emphasise the collective responsibility of families to ensure everyone's safety during their journeys. Additionally, engaging family-friendly activities centred around road safety education will be featured at these locations.

    Examples of impactful pledges taken in previous campaigns include avoiding texting or phone use while driving, remaining sober behind the wheel, practising safe overtaking manoeuvres, and strictly adhering to speed limits.

    Esha Mansingh, DP World's head of corporate affairs and sustainability for sub-Saharan Africa, emphasises the company's commitment to social responsibility, stating: "Safety is one of our core business priorities, and we at DP World strive to create a positive economic and social impact wherever we operate.

    "By focusing on sustainability and positively impacting the communities we connect, our festive season Road Safety campaign exemplifies our dedication to safer roads for South Africans. We've seen encouraging feedback from motorists over the years, indicating an increased awareness of their driving behaviour, which translates to better road safety practices."

    Recognising the crucial role truck drivers play during the busy festive season, DP World is also launching a targeted campaign for them, encouraging road safety through refreshed education and emphasising the importance of rest breaks.

