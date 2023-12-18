Industries

    Suez Canal authority monitoring tensions in Red Sea

    By Yusri Mohamed
    18 Dec 2023
    Egypt's Suez Canal authority said on Sunday it was closely monitoring the impact of tensions in the Red Sea after recent attacks by Yemen's Houthis on vessels in the southern part of the basin. Two major freight firms including MSC, the world's biggest container shipping line, said on Saturday they would avoid the Suez Canal as Houthi militants stepped up their assaults.
    A container ship crosses the Gulf of Suez towards the Red Sea before entering the Suez Canal, in Al-'Ain al-Sokhna, in Suez, Egypt, July 30, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo
    The authority is "closely following the consequences of current tensions," the body's chairman, Osama Rabie, said in a statement. Maritime traffic in the canal was currently normal, he added, without going into further detail.

    Iran-aligned Houthis have launched attacks against vessels in the region in protest against Israel's bombardment and invasion of Gaza that has killed almost 19,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.

    Since 19 November, 55 ships have rerouted via the Cape of Good Hope, while 2,128 have crossed the canal in the same period, the Suez Canal authority said.

    Rabie said that on Sunday, 77 ships crossed the canal, including some ships belonging to shipping lines that had announced temporary diversions. Those were vessels that were already in the Red Sea region before the announcements were made.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Yusri Mohamed

    Reporting by Yusri Mohamed, Writing by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Elisa Martinuzzi and Andrew Heavens.


