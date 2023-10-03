Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesNedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Distribution Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


DSV finds customers everywhere with AfriGIS

3 Oct 2023
Issued by: AfriGIS
Courier company delivers thousands of packages daily through geocoding precision

DSV, a leading name in logistics, has partnered with AfriGIS to revolutionise its delivery operations. Leveraging AfriGIS's geocoding technology, DSV now achieves unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in delivering thousands of packages daily, meeting the expectations of an increasingly demanding market.

Marna Roos, senior account manager at AfriGIS
Marna Roos, senior account manager at AfriGIS

“A geo-enabled API significantly improves the accuracy of address information, which is particularly important for businesses like DSV that rely on accurate location data,” says Marna Roos, senior account manager at AfriGIS.

DSV's extensive reach

Handling more than 1.8 million parcels each month, DSV operates across more than 1,600 towns and cities spanning South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, and Swaziland. Its comprehensive courier services cater to both national and international deliveries, ensuring timely and cost-effective services.

The quest for efficiency

In a world driven by e-commerce and technological advancements, the logistics industry's core objective is efficiency. The rise of online retail in South Africa, crossing the R50bn mark in 2022, has fuelled the need for accurate, timely deliveries. With heightened customer expectations, making successful first-time deliveries has become pivotal in shaping consumers' perception of businesses.

The addressing challenge

Inaccurate addresses have long plagued the logistics industry, causing failed deliveries, reattempts, manual address validation costs, and extensive customer support. Urban and rural settings alike experience these challenges, further exacerbated by urban expansion and new developments. The cost of these inefficiencies to logistics firms like DSV is substantial.

AfriGIS's solution

To tackle these challenges head-on, DSV turned to AfriGIS's innovative address validation and geocoding API. AfriGIS, renowned for its location insights and information accuracy, provided DSV with a tailored solution. The API cleans, standardises, verifies, and validates addresses, delivering precise latitude and longitude coordinates, streamlining DSV's operations.

The transformational impact

Johan Roos, senior information technology manager at DSV, emphasised the impact of AfriGIS's technology. “By ensuring accurate first-time deliveries, addressing challenges, and optimising routing,” he says, “DSV has seen a significant improvement in first-time deliveries. AfriGIS's geolocation API, AfriGIS Search, utilises master address data and AI to correct and enhance address accuracy, paving the way for efficient last-mile deliveries.”

The power of geolocation

Geolocation's significance lies in its ability to pinpoint delivery locations with precision. This technology matches geographical coordinates to street addresses, enabling DSV to optimise routes and delivery times. Improved delivery times, accuracy, cost savings, and elevated customer experiences are among the benefits DSV has harnessed through geolocation.

Elevating customer experience

DSV's partnership with AfriGIS has resulted in transformative outcomes. Accuracy, and real-time tracking provide a seamless and dependable experience for DSV's customers. In an industry where timely deliveries impact customer satisfaction, DSV has harnessed technology to create a competitive edge.

About AfriGIS

AfriGIS is the leading geospatial information science company in Southern Africa that specialises in location-sensitive data and solutions. It provides customers across the board with a suite of web-based tools and APIs to connect to, enhance, and enrich their own data with location intelligence, insights, and trusted data. The organisation was founded in 1997 and celebrates more than 25 years in business. It is a level 1-certified broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) business, with more than 100 employees, in Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town in South Africa, Dublin in Ireland, and Dhaka in Bangladesh.

NextOptions
AfriGIS
We create ONE OF A KIND GEOSPATIAL SOLUTIONS. We use geospatial information science to bring information about WHERE to life across industries and in any application. This helps our clients unlock value through better business intelligence.
Read more: AfriGIS, DSV, Marna Roos

Related

Get set for enterprise growth with top-tier solutions from AfriGIS
AfriGISGet set for enterprise growth with top-tier solutions from AfriGIS21 Sep 2023
Come rain or shine
AfriGISCome rain or shine29 Aug 2023
Industry-academia collaboration empowers next-gen GIS professionals
AfriGISIndustry-academia collaboration empowers next-gen GIS professionals16 Aug 2023
Embrace AI but be aware of the data pitfalls for the unwary
AfriGISEmbrace AI but be aware of the data pitfalls for the unwary4 Aug 2023
Accountable institutions can rely on AfriGIS to verify client addresses anywhere and everywhere
AfriGISAccountable institutions can rely on AfriGIS to verify client addresses anywhere and everywhere15 May 2023
Woolworths' new electric delivery vans hit the road in green logistics push
Woolworths' new electric delivery vans hit the road in green logistics push10 May 2023
How geospatial data is revolutionising banking
AfriGISHow geospatial data is revolutionising banking14 Mar 2023
AfriGIS celebrates another year of commitment to skills development
AfriGISAfriGIS celebrates another year of commitment to skills development13 Dec 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz