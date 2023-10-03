DSV finds customers everywhere with AfriGIS

Courier company delivers thousands of packages daily through geocoding precision

DSV, a leading name in logistics, has partnered with AfriGIS to revolutionise its delivery operations. Leveraging AfriGIS's geocoding technology, DSV now achieves unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in delivering thousands of packages daily, meeting the expectations of an increasingly demanding market.

Marna Roos, senior account manager at AfriGIS

“A geo-enabled API significantly improves the accuracy of address information, which is particularly important for businesses like DSV that rely on accurate location data,” says Marna Roos, senior account manager at AfriGIS.

DSV's extensive reach

Handling more than 1.8 million parcels each month, DSV operates across more than 1,600 towns and cities spanning South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, and Swaziland. Its comprehensive courier services cater to both national and international deliveries, ensuring timely and cost-effective services.

The quest for efficiency

In a world driven by e-commerce and technological advancements, the logistics industry's core objective is efficiency. The rise of online retail in South Africa, crossing the R50bn mark in 2022, has fuelled the need for accurate, timely deliveries. With heightened customer expectations, making successful first-time deliveries has become pivotal in shaping consumers' perception of businesses.

The addressing challenge

Inaccurate addresses have long plagued the logistics industry, causing failed deliveries, reattempts, manual address validation costs, and extensive customer support. Urban and rural settings alike experience these challenges, further exacerbated by urban expansion and new developments. The cost of these inefficiencies to logistics firms like DSV is substantial.

AfriGIS's solution

To tackle these challenges head-on, DSV turned to AfriGIS's innovative address validation and geocoding API. AfriGIS, renowned for its location insights and information accuracy, provided DSV with a tailored solution. The API cleans, standardises, verifies, and validates addresses, delivering precise latitude and longitude coordinates, streamlining DSV's operations.

The transformational impact

Johan Roos, senior information technology manager at DSV, emphasised the impact of AfriGIS's technology. “By ensuring accurate first-time deliveries, addressing challenges, and optimising routing,” he says, “DSV has seen a significant improvement in first-time deliveries. AfriGIS's geolocation API, AfriGIS Search, utilises master address data and AI to correct and enhance address accuracy, paving the way for efficient last-mile deliveries.”

The power of geolocation

Geolocation's significance lies in its ability to pinpoint delivery locations with precision. This technology matches geographical coordinates to street addresses, enabling DSV to optimise routes and delivery times. Improved delivery times, accuracy, cost savings, and elevated customer experiences are among the benefits DSV has harnessed through geolocation.

Elevating customer experience

DSV's partnership with AfriGIS has resulted in transformative outcomes. Accuracy, and real-time tracking provide a seamless and dependable experience for DSV's customers. In an industry where timely deliveries impact customer satisfaction, DSV has harnessed technology to create a competitive edge.

About AfriGIS

AfriGIS is the leading geospatial information science company in Southern Africa that specialises in location-sensitive data and solutions. It provides customers across the board with a suite of web-based tools and APIs to connect to, enhance, and enrich their own data with location intelligence, insights, and trusted data. The organisation was founded in 1997 and celebrates more than 25 years in business. It is a level 1-certified broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) business, with more than 100 employees, in Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town in South Africa, Dublin in Ireland, and Dhaka in Bangladesh.