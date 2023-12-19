Industries

    19 Dec 2023
    19 Dec 2023
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2023 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's IT & Telecommunications site over the past year below.
    #BestofBiz 2023: ICT

    Most-read stories

    1ChatGPT and copyright in South Africa: What you need to know - Carla Collett02 Mar 2023
    2BMW IT Hub searches for top SA tech talent04 Apr 2023
    3Rain presents the 101 5G smart router01 Nov 2023
    4Vodacom announces R60bn investment in South Africa14 Apr 2023
    5X brings back live video for the first time since 2021 - Lindsey Schutters04 Aug 2023
    6What is that thing on the back of the Springbok jerseys at #RWC2023? - Lindsey Schutters06 Oct 2023
    7Gijima CEO Hamilton Ratshefola passes away17 Apr 2023
    8Capitec month end woes continue, but not as bad as last year - Lindsey Schutters01 Sep 2023
    9Study shows that TikTok is SA's top platform for product discovery - Lindsey Schutters03 Nov 2023
    10Melon Mobile brings first fully digital eSIM to SA, CEO says innovation not done - Lindsey Schutters02 Oct 2023
    11Beware: courier package undelivered email scam on the rise03 Aug 2023
    12#BizTrends2023: 4 real tech trends coming your way in 2023 - Esti Kilian12 Jan 2023
    13Amazon launching in SA next year, sellers can register now17 Oct 2023
    14UIF launches app and USSD service to speed up operations05 Sep 2023
    15#BizTrends2023: The big business trend going into 2023: using tech to do more with less - Lillian Barnard12 Jan 2023
    16MTN ordered to remove 'misleading' 10GB for R99 data ads24 May 2023
    17Free marketing AI tools every small business should know about - Terrena Rathanlall19 May 2023
    18MTN increases monthly contract prices23 Feb 2023
    19The Arena Group Holdings removes CEO after AI ghost-writing scandal - Lindsey Schutters13 Dec 2023
    20RSAWeb hit by sophisticated cyberattack06 Feb 2023

    Most-read contributors

    1Esti Kilian
    2Lillian Barnard
    3Gerhard Swart
    4Jonathan Oaker
    5Matone Ditlhake
    6John Mc Loughlin
    7Zuko Mdwaba
    8Kate Mollett
    9James McNab
    10Richard Firth
    11Simeon Tassev
    12Nick Durrant
    13Iniel Dreyer
    14Vishal Barapatre
    15Carey van Vlaanderen

    Most-viewed press offices

    1Rocketseed
    2DUO Marketing + Communications
    3Binance
    4ASUS
    5Bidvest Mobility
    6PDC
    7Xneelo
    8Omnisient
    9Octotel
    10Lima Bean
    11Cybereason
    12Praesignis

    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism & Travel.

