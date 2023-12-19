BestofBiz 2023: ICT

1 ChatGPT and copyright in South Africa: What you need to know - Carla Collett 02 Mar 2023

2 BMW IT Hub searches for top SA tech talent 04 Apr 2023

3 Rain presents the 101 5G smart router 01 Nov 2023

4 Vodacom announces R60bn investment in South Africa 14 Apr 2023

5 X brings back live video for the first time since 2021 - Lindsey Schutters 04 Aug 2023

6 What is that thing on the back of the Springbok jerseys at #RWC2023? - Lindsey Schutters 06 Oct 2023

7 Gijima CEO Hamilton Ratshefola passes away 17 Apr 2023

8 Capitec month end woes continue, but not as bad as last year - Lindsey Schutters 01 Sep 2023

9 Study shows that TikTok is SA's top platform for product discovery - Lindsey Schutters 03 Nov 2023

10 Melon Mobile brings first fully digital eSIM to SA, CEO says innovation not done - Lindsey Schutters 02 Oct 2023

11 Beware: courier package undelivered email scam on the rise 03 Aug 2023

12 #BizTrends2023: 4 real tech trends coming your way in 2023 - Esti Kilian 12 Jan 2023

13 Amazon launching in SA next year, sellers can register now 17 Oct 2023

14 UIF launches app and USSD service to speed up operations 05 Sep 2023

15 #BizTrends2023: The big business trend going into 2023: using tech to do more with less - Lillian Barnard 12 Jan 2023

16 MTN ordered to remove 'misleading' 10GB for R99 data ads 24 May 2023

17 Free marketing AI tools every small business should know about - Terrena Rathanlall 19 May 2023

18 MTN increases monthly contract prices 23 Feb 2023

19 The Arena Group Holdings removes CEO after AI ghost-writing scandal - Lindsey Schutters 13 Dec 2023