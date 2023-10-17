Industries

Services News South Africa

Amazon launching in SA next year, sellers can register now

17 Oct 2023
Amazon announced that it will launch Amazon.co.za in 2024, providing South African-based sellers the ability to reach customers across the country starting next year. More than 60% of sales in Amazon's store are from independent sellers - most of which are SMEs - providing a vast selection of products, competitive prices, and great convenience for consumers. Starting today, independent sellers in South Africa can register their businesses on sell.amazon.com/south-africa.
“We look forward to launching Amazon.co.za in South Africa, providing local sellers, brand owners, and entrepreneurs – small and large – the opportunity to grow their business with Amazon, and delivering great value and a convenient shopping experience for customers across South Africa,” said Robert Koen, general manager of the Sub-Saharan Africa region for Amazon.

Online shoppers abandon a purchase if delivery options not available
Online shoppers abandon a purchase if delivery options not available

53 minutes ago

Johannesburg-based African Mamas Crafts employs home based crafters in rural areas and sees opportunity to grow their small business in the Amazon store.

“African Mamas is very excited at the prospect of working with Amazon locally to leverage their tools and expertise to grow our ecommerce business. We cannot wait to embark on this journey of growth,” said Nomaswazi Tinus, founder and director of African Mamas Crafts.

Another business looking forward to the launch is Reader’s Warehouse, created by two brothers who grew up with a passion for books and reading. Sean Bulpin, director at Reader’s Warehouse, said “I am absolutely thrilled about the opportunity to partner with Amazon and sell in their store. This presents an incredible chance to expand our ecommerce business and tap into a broader customer base in South Africa.”

Amazon offers a range of valuable tools, programmes and services to empower sellers and foster their business growth, including hundreds of thousands of hours of free educational content to support sellers at every stage of their journey, including articles, videos, webinars, and case studies. For those looking to embark on their selling journey with Amazon.co.za, they can access these resources at sell.amazon.com/south-africa.

The launch of Amazon.co.za in 2024 will provide independent sellers throughout the country an opportunity to rapidly launch, grow, and scale their businesses while leveraging the innovative capabilities provided by Amazon.

online retail, online shopping, Amazon, ecommerce

Source: Supplied.
