UIF launches app and USSD service to speed up operations

5 Sep 2023
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has launched a zero-rated mobile application and a free USSD platform to enable clients to access UIF services at any time, from anywhere at no cost. The new platforms, unveiled during a media briefing in Cape Town, will promote greater self-service for clients, reduce long queues in the labour centres, and alleviate pressure on officials.
UIF launches app and USSD service to speed up operations

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping believes the platforms will put more money in the pockets of clients because they will save on transport costs currently incurred when visiting labour centres.

“There is really no better time than now to do this to ensure that workers begin to access services at their fingertips. We are moving with the times to create a better, more capable UIF that leverages technology to respond to challenges on the ground and changes in the external environment,” Maruping said.

He said the UIF recognises that most of their clients may not be in the best financial position when they need to access their services, hence the initiative to launch the mobile app and USSD platform.

Maruping said the two platforms also enable clients to check their UIF registration status, which will improve non-compliance with the Unemployment Insurance Act by employers who fail to register, declare and pay contributions for their workers.

“By simply dialling *134*843# on any cellular phone for free, clients can, among others, submit a continuation of payment or check their claim and payment status, instead of visiting a labour centre. The same services can also be accessed on our mobile APP, which can be downloaded from either Google Play Store, App Store for IOS phones or Huawei App Store,” Maruping explained.

UIF launches app and USSD service to speed up operations

The Commissioner also called on all UIF contributing workers to use these platforms to check their registration status, whilst in employment, and not wait until they are no longer working.

“If you find that your employer has not registered you, but is deducting UIF, then immediately report this to a labour inspector so it can be corrected,” Maruping said.

The Commissioner stressed that the fund is committed to taking bold steps to improve service delivery.

The UIF will go on roadshows to educate clients in all provinces and implement a mass media campaign.

“In addition to these new platforms, we recently installed free Wi-Fi at all labour centres around the country to enable clients to access our services online and reduce the time it takes to queue for assistance. Meanwhile, our mobile buses continue to take services to the doorsteps of clients, especially in deep rural and remote areas,” Maruping said.

Maruping also visited the Bellville labour centre to interact with clients and promote the platforms.

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: UIF, Unemployment Insurance Fund, public service, USSD service, Teboho Maruping

