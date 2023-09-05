Carmen Myles named new head of Mini South Africa

BMW Group South Africa has announced Carmen Myles as the new head of Mini South Africa. Myles has previously filled roles such as Mini South Africa regional manager: sales; BMW South Africa regional manager: sales and marketing; Mini South Africa manager: sales, planning, steering and operations; and BMW Group South Africa manager: sales development.

Carmen Myles | image supplied

Myles, who has over 17 years of experience in sales, has built and maintained strong business relations across BMW Group South Africa and its retailer network.

In her current role as BMW Group South Africa manager: transaction pricing and product offers, she has been responsible for transaction pricing in the new direct sales model for BMW Group South Africa, Mini and BMW Motorrad for the past three years.

Myles commented on her appointment: "I am honoured to lead the Mini South Africa team and especially excited to collaborate with my new team members.

"Having worked closely with the iconic brand over the years, I hope to continue the innovative work it has produced so far - particularly as we prepare for a transformative automotive future. I look forward to adding value to our customers’ lives with maximal experiences and minimal footprint.”

Peter van Binsbergen, CEO of BMW Group South Africa, congratulated her on her appointment:

“I am pleased with this appointment. Over her many years within the business, Carmen has demonstrated a keen ability to create and sustain valuable relations.

“I am confident that she and the team will continue their strong performance in the challenging economic environment and successfully prepare Mini South Africa as it transitions into an all-electric brand in the near future. I wish Carmen every success in her new role.”