MTN South Africa appoints new executives for enterprise and channels

MTN South Africa has announced the appointment of two new executives for its enterprise and channels divisions, effective from September and October 2023. Tumi Chamayou will be the chief enterprise business officer for South Africa, and Ernest Galelekile will be the channels executive in commercial operations.

Chamayou is currently the group executive for MTN’s enterprise business unit, where she has driven growth and strategy across MTN’s markets. She has over 20 years of experience in technology and telecommunications, including senior roles at Egon Zehnder's firms and Ericsson.

“Tumi has made a significant contribution to our group enterprise business unit, and in our pursuit of realising our strategic goals of fostering business expansion, revolutionising customer satisfaction, and revitalising employee involvement, it’s paramount we enlist individuals with the requisite capabilities, which describes Tumi to a tee," said Charles Molapisi, CEO of MTN South Africa about the appointment.

"I am confident that her extensive expertise will play a significant role in elevating our commercial and operational facets as we endeavor to provide an enhanced customer experience.”

Galelekile has held various leadership roles within both the MTN Group and MTN SA, most recently as the GM of KwaZulu-Natal regional operations. He has also worked at Nedbank, SAB Miller and Unilever.

"Ernest’s appointment marks an important milestone for us," said Molapisi. "His proven track record of leadership and extensive experience within the MTN Group makes him an excellent fit for the role he has been appointed to, and we are confident his strategic insights and proficiency in channel operations and management will contribute significantly to our ongoing growth as we move towards achieving our Ambition 2025 strategy."

“Ernest and Tumi’s appointments reflect our commitment to fostering internal talent and harnessing the expertise of individuals who understand the intricacies of our industry, poising us to elevate our operations and make great strides in our mission of connecting people, businesses, and communities to SA’s best network in every corner of the country,” concludes Molapisi.