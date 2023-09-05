Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsBiz TakeoutsIAB Bookmarks AwardsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

M24 LogisticsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Railway News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Prasa warns job seekers against fake website

5 Sep 2023
The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has warned the public of a fake website sent to unsuspecting job seekers informing them of the success of their job application while requesting a refundable R250 to be paid for background checks.
Source:
Source: Pexels

The website, which may look real to an untrained eye, is illegitimate and fake. Prasa does not have a .org (dot org) domain or a dedicated vacancy website. Prasa does not charge job applicants for background checks, nor does our recruitment process involve payments,” the agency said on Monday, 4 September.

Prasa has advised the public to look out for the following warning signs when determining the legitimacy of an official website by the agency.

  • The URL, prasa-recruitment.org, is fake. Prasa's official website is www.prasa.com.
  • Prasa's recruitment process does not involve soliciting payments.
  • Prasa is not affiliated to any third-party money transfer system or money markets for payments for recruitment processes.
  • The font is not aligned to the C.I manual and the inconsistencies of the font are a red flag that the communique is fake.
  • Be vigilant of suspicious URLs that do not make sense such as moc.loa@yfirevasarp.

“Prasa would like to urge the public to be alert of scammers taking advantage of the country’s unemployment rate and exploiting unsuspecting job seekers. If you come across any job scams or illegal employment activities, report them immediately to the proper authorities,” the agency said.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: scams, PRASA, job scams, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

Related

Prasa promises full service on Cape Town's Northern Line by December
Prasa promises full service on Cape Town's Northern Line by December31 Aug 2023
Prasa spends R2.1bn on rail infrastructure in Gauteng
Prasa spends R2.1bn on rail infrastructure in Gauteng29 Aug 2023
The Prasa property in Newlands, Cape Town, which axed board chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane rented for three months, had not been rented out by the rail agency for eight years, according to Ramatlakane’s affidavit before the High Court. Photo: Steve Kretzmann | GroundUp
Axed Prasa board chair goes to court to get his job back23 Aug 2023
Image source: Tara Winstead from
Eskom warns against job scam26 Jul 2023
Image source: rawpixel –
Dream job or worst nightmare? New scam targets victims on LinkedIn30 May 2023
Prasa's decision to cancel railway security contracts &quot;reckless and irresponsible&quot; says Scopa chair
Prasa's decision to cancel railway security contracts "reckless and irresponsible" says Scopa chair24 Apr 2023
Source: Supplied. Jaco Nel, chief technology officer of Deimos.
#BizTrends2023: 5 top cybersecurity predictions for African businesses in 202324 Jan 2023
Department of Correctional Services warns of online jobs scam
Department of Correctional Services warns of online jobs scam20 Dec 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz