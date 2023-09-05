Prasa warns job seekers against fake website

The website, which may look real to an untrained eye, is illegitimate and fake. Prasa does not have a .org (dot org) domain or a dedicated vacancy website. Prasa does not charge job applicants for background checks, nor does our recruitment process involve payments,” the agency said on Monday, 4 September.
Prasa has advised the public to look out for the following warning signs when determining the legitimacy of an official website by the agency.
“Prasa would like to urge the public to be alert of scammers taking advantage of the country’s unemployment rate and exploiting unsuspecting job seekers. If you come across any job scams or illegal employment activities, report them immediately to the proper authorities,” the agency said.
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za