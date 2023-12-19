Industries

    19 Dec 2023
    19 Dec 2023
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2023 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Education & Training site over the past year below.
    #BestofBiz 2023: Education

    Most-read stories

    1South Africa must fix its academic incentives, or other universities may meet the same fate as Unisa - Neil Thomas Stacey29 Aug 2023
    2Free State college agrees to pay back NSFAS money02 Oct 2023
    3How to do matric with less stress and more success - SACAP05 Oct 2023
    43 places to rewrite matric in South Africa - FundiConnect26 Jan 2023
    5The right to quality education for all in South Africa - Dorcas Dube - Londt22 Mar 2023
    6Partnership between Old Mutual's Tech Hub and Richfield signals KZN as SA's new Silicon Valley - Richfield Graduate Institute of Technology29 Aug 2023
    7Coca-Cola SA bursary programme calls for applications01 Dec 2023
    8Why has SA's education not been improved by tech? - Glenn Du Toit12 Jun 2023
    9Pearson South Africa rebrands to Maskew Miller Learning02 Feb 2023
    10A first for Africa as ecotraining receives (CHE), Council of Higher Education accreditation - Our Salad Mix21 Apr 2023
    11Release of matric results on track10 Jan 2023
    12There's a funding crisis in basic education - Paul Esterhuizen13 Mar 2023
    13General Education Certificate (GEC) provides students with a hopeful future14 Jun 2023
    14A matric certificate is not everything - 5 tips to personal career success - Kathy Knott13 Jan 2023
    15#BizTrends2023: Back to the classroom - education's 4 big trends for 2023 - Stacey Brewer09 Jan 2023
    16Over 140,000 Grade 1 and 8 learners placed for 2024 in Gauteng12 Sep 2023
    17Vukosi Nkhata: Public servant committed to self-improvement and better service delivery - Milpark Education27 Jun 2023
    18Career options with a law degree19 Jul 2023
    19#BizTrends2023: Education must prepare our children for the real world - Shaun Fuchs16 Jan 2023
    20Bringing education to life with Extended Reality (XR) - Evan-Lee Courie22 Mar 2023

    Most-read contributors

    1Dorcas Dube - Londt
    2Stacey Brewer
    3Shaun Fuchs
    4Michael Hanly
    5Daniel Orelowitz
    6Rebecca Pretorius
    7Yudhvir Seetharam

    Most-viewed press offices

    1EDGE Education
    2Digital School of Marketing
    3SACAP
    4AFDA
    5UCT Graduate School of Business
    6Regent Business School
    7Wits Plus
    8University of Pretoria
    9Stellenbosch University Language Centre
    10Optimi
    11Adopt-a-School
    12Pert Industrials
    13Snapplify
    14Omni HR Consulting


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism & Travel.

