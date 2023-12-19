BestofBiz 2023: Automotive

|1
|2023 South African Car of the Year winners announced
|02 Jun 2023
|2
|Driven: The new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro - Naresh Maharaj
|28 Aug 2023
|3
|Toyota SA rapped over knuckles for 'misleading' Corolla Cross ad - Ryan Bubear
|19 May 2023
|4
|Huge fuel price cuts predicted for December 2023 - Gero Lilleike
|16 Nov 2023
|5
|Toyota Hilux GR Sport - Looks, power and presence - Naresh Maharaj
|16 Jan 2023
|6
|Fuel price increases announced for March 2023
|01 Mar 2023
|7
|Suzuki unveils new 5-door Jimny at the Festival of Motoring - Aa-isha Hassiem
|28 Aug 2023
|8
|Sumitomo Rubber SA pledges investments ahead of Dunlop Ladysmith plant's 50th anniversary - Sumitomo Dunlop
|22 Mar 2023
|9
|Can South Africa embrace electric delivery bikes for a greener scooter economy? - Bongani Mthombeni-Möller
|18 May 2023
|10
|#BizTrends2023: A surprise trend predicted for SA's pre-owned vehicle market in 2023 - Rikus Blomerus
|09 Jan 2023
|11
|Takealot launches an electric truck fleet
|23 Oct 2023
|12
|Driven: The new Suzuki Fronx - Aa-isha Hassiem
|21 Aug 2023
|13
|#BizTrends2023: Key trends in the automotive industry for 2023 - Gary Scott - Kia South Africa
|09 Jan 2023
|14
|Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S review: An impressive crossover with a sporty edge - Imran Salie
|15 May 2023
|15
|Fuel price adjustments announced for Feb 2023
|31 Jan 2023
|16
|Isuzu D-Max double cab review: The ultimate workhorse bakkie? - Imran Salie
|17 Feb 2023
|17
|BMW vs Mercedes-Benz: premium sales race after Q1 2023 - Ryan Bubear
|13 Apr 2023
|18
|Volkswagen "very worried" about the future of its operations in SA - Joe Bavier
|27 Nov 2023
|19
|When it comes to car rental, South Africa deserves better - Woodford Group
|07 Mar 2023
|20
|Enterprise South Africa welcomes its first customers - Woodford Group
|26 May 2023
