Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Kia South AfricaAutoTraderTiger Wheel & TyreEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Automotive News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #BestofBiz 2023: Automotive

    19 Dec 2023
    19 Dec 2023
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2023 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Automotive site over the past year below.
    #BestofBiz 2023: Automotive

    Most-read stories

    12023 South African Car of the Year winners announced02 Jun 2023
    2Driven: The new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro - Naresh Maharaj28 Aug 2023
    3Toyota SA rapped over knuckles for 'misleading' Corolla Cross ad - Ryan Bubear19 May 2023
    4Huge fuel price cuts predicted for December 2023 - Gero Lilleike16 Nov 2023
    5Toyota Hilux GR Sport - Looks, power and presence - Naresh Maharaj16 Jan 2023
    6Fuel price increases announced for March 202301 Mar 2023
    7Suzuki unveils new 5-door Jimny at the Festival of Motoring - Aa-isha Hassiem28 Aug 2023
    8Sumitomo Rubber SA pledges investments ahead of Dunlop Ladysmith plant's 50th anniversary - Sumitomo Dunlop22 Mar 2023
    9Can South Africa embrace electric delivery bikes for a greener scooter economy? - Bongani Mthombeni-Möller18 May 2023
    10#BizTrends2023: A surprise trend predicted for SA's pre-owned vehicle market in 2023 - Rikus Blomerus09 Jan 2023
    11Takealot launches an electric truck fleet23 Oct 2023
    12Driven: The new Suzuki Fronx - Aa-isha Hassiem21 Aug 2023
    13#BizTrends2023: Key trends in the automotive industry for 2023 - Gary Scott - Kia South Africa09 Jan 2023
    14Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S review: An impressive crossover with a sporty edge - Imran Salie15 May 2023
    15Fuel price adjustments announced for Feb 202331 Jan 2023
    16Isuzu D-Max double cab review: The ultimate workhorse bakkie? - Imran Salie17 Feb 2023
    17BMW vs Mercedes-Benz: premium sales race after Q1 2023 - Ryan Bubear13 Apr 2023
    18Volkswagen "very worried" about the future of its operations in SA - Joe Bavier27 Nov 2023
    19When it comes to car rental, South Africa deserves better - Woodford Group07 Mar 2023
    20Enterprise South Africa welcomes its first customers - Woodford Group26 May 2023

    Most-read contributors

    1Naresh Maharaj
    2Rikus Blomerus
    3Ernest North
    4Steffen Knapp
    5Greg Maruszewski

    Most-viewed press offices

    1Kia South Africa
    2Tiger Wheel & Tyre
    3AutoTrader
    4Feltex


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism & Travel.

    Read more: automotive, Bizcommunity, #BestofBiz 2023
    NextOptions


    Related

    #BestofBiz 2023: Entrepreneurship
    #BestofBiz 2023: Entrepreneurship
    11 hours
    #BestofBiz 2023: Education
    #BestofBiz 2023: Education
    11 hours
    #BestofBiz 2023: Retail
    #BestofBiz 2023: Retail
    11 hours
    #BestofBiz 2023, Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Marketing & Media site over the past year
    #BestofBiz 2023: Marketing & Media
    11 hours
    #BestofBiz 2023: Property
    #BestofBiz 2023: Property
    11 hours
    #BestofBiz 2023: Healthcare
    #BestofBiz 2023: Healthcare
    11 hours
    #BestofBiz 2023: Lifestyle
    #BestofBiz 2023: Lifestyle
    11 hours
    #BizTrends2024: Multi-platform, multi-industry, multimedia reports
    Bizcommunity.com#BizTrends2024: Multi-platform, multi-industry, multimedia reports
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz