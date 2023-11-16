Huge fuel price cuts predicted for December 2023

Mid-month fuel price data suggests that significant fuel price cuts are on the cards for December 2023, which will bring much-needed relief to overburdened consumers.

With the holiday season fast approaching, South African motorists will be pleased with the prospect of significant fuel price cuts in December.

Unaudited mid-month data released by the Central Energy Fund (CEF) indicates that the price of petrol could see cuts of over R1 per litre while the price of diesel could see reductions of over R2 per litre.

It must be highlighted, however, that this data is only indicative and with two weeks left in November, official adjustments will be communicated at month-end. Even though the rand’s performance has been generally weak in November 2023, lower international oil prices are the main driver behind the projected fuel price cuts.

We will be keeping a close eye on the data and we will keep you informed as the fuel price situation changes.

Fuel price forecast in South Africa for December 2023

*December figures are forecast figures and not official.

