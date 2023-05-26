Enterprise South Africa welcomes its first customers

Two weeks ago, the world's largest vehicle rental company, Enterprise-Rent-A-Car, launched in South Africa, with its first customers collecting their vehicles at branches across the country.

Enterprise South Africa’s first renter was Simon Jarru from Strasbourg, France. Mr. Jarru and his friend were surprised to find the launch of the brand taking place when they arrived at the revamped Cape Town International Airport branch to collect his Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Along with Mr. Jarru, Enterprise South Africa has been celebrating its first 66 customers – one for each of the years since Enterprise began in 1957 – and spoiling them with gifts and certificates.

Carlos Marroquin, regional rental manager of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, was at the event to present Mr. Jarru with the keys to Enterprise South Africa’s first rental. Speaking from Cape Town, Mr. Marroquin said: “We’re thrilled to be in South Africa to share this moment with both our first customers and our franchise partner. We know that Enterprise’s commitment to service excellence will give renters in the country a special experience and journey.”

In October last year, the Woodford Group announced a partnership with global mobility leader, Enterprise Holdings, in a move that would bring Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent-A-Car at all Woodford Car Hire’s current and upcoming locations. This includes Cape Town International Airport, OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, King Shaka International Airport in Durban, and five inner-city branches at key locations across the country.

Between then and now, both Woodford and Enterprise have been hard at work with the setting up of infrastructure and the training of personnel in preparation for the launch. Booking for rentals at branches opened last month, with the first collections taking place two weeks ago.

Essa Suleman, managing director of the Woodford Group, was also present at the launch: “Enterprise in South Africa represents a new era that promises to change the vehicle rental landscape. Renters can finally enjoy a global standard of service with a company that understands and respects the local market. Woodford and Enterprise have a common goal of enhancing lives through effective mobility solutions.”

Established in 1957, Enterprise Holdings operates a network of more than 10,000 neighbourhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories across the globe, with South Africa being the latest to launch.

Enterprise Holdings and its affiliates offer extensive car rental, carsharing, truck rental, fleet management, retail car sales, as well as travel management and other transportation services, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers.

“We’re proud to be part of bringing a brand like Enterprise to South Africa and truly believe in the benefits they will bring to everyday South Africans. We want to be the country’s most used and trusted mobility business and this is definitely a step in that direction,” said Mr. Suleman.

For more information about Enterprise South Africa, please visit www.enterprise.co.za