Fuel price adjustments announced for Feb 2023

The department said the main factors contributing to the increases include higher prices for Brent crude oil which increased to $85.08.
Furthermore, international prices for petroleum products and the strengthening of the rand against the US dollar also played a role.
“The movement in international refined petroleum product prices, diesel, petrol and illuminating paraffin in particular followed the increasing trend in crude oil prices, while the prices of LP Gas decreased due to lower propane and butane prices during the period under review.
“These factors led to higher contributions to the basic fuel prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 92.74 c/l, 71.40 c/l and 78.21 c/l, respectively. The LP Gas prices are decreasing due to the lower prices of Propane and Butane during the period under review,” it said.
The Rand appreciated slightly, on average, against the US dollar - from R17.28 to R17.00 per USD - during the period under review when compared to the previous one.
“The stronger rand led to lower contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 15.97 c/l, 18.79 c/l and 19.36 c/l respectively.”
