Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopAutoTraderEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Fuel & Energy News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Audi finishes second investment wave into SA's EV charging network

31 Jan 2023
Audi South Africa, in partnership with Rubicon, has brought 43 additional electric vehicle (EV) charging stations online across the country.
Image supplied
Image supplied

These chargers can accommodate a total of 57 EV cars simultaneously, at varying capacities, regardless of model or brand ownership. This is in addition to the brand’s contribution of 70 EV charging connection points nationwide a year ago.

The latest rollout includes the very first DC 200kW ultra-fast charger in South Africa, which is installed at the largest shopping mall ever built in a single phase – Mall of Africa - enabling compatible cars to ultra-fast charge.

The solar photovoltaic (PV) system installed at Mall of Africa is one of the largest of its kind in the Southern hemisphere, making this installation a progressive statement towards sustainable charging.

The rest of this second phase of infrastructure investment comprises four 100kW (DC), eight 60kW (DC), five 25kW (DC) and twenty-five 22kW (AC) fast EV charger installations at convenient locations across the country to serve all EV customers.

Audi's ultra-fast EV charging stations across SA go live
Audi's ultra-fast EV charging stations across SA go live

15 Aug 2022

The commissioning of the first and second phase of charging infrastructure means that Audi and partners GridCars and Rubicon, have installed 76 fast and ultra-fast EV chargers across South Africa.

“The rollout of our second phase of EV charging stations is the next step in realising our vision of sustainable mobility and living our mantra that the ‘Future is an Attitude’,” says Sascha Sauer, head of Audi South Africa.

“EVs are the future of mobility and we’re investing not just in hardware infrastructure, but in making electric mobility simpler and more widely available for South Africans, thus enabling the local EV market to grow. By fulfilling our promise from early 2022, we’re demonstrating our commitment to helping take SA into the future of mobility”.

NextOptions
Read more: Audi, electric vehicle, Audi South Africa, EVs, Sascha Sauer

Related

Tesla: what 2023 holds for the electric vehicle company and why it might be time for Musk to go
Tesla: what 2023 holds for the electric vehicle company and why it might be time for Musk to go20 Jan 2023
Time to pick up the pace with implementing local EV manufacturing
Time to pick up the pace with implementing local EV manufacturing12 Jan 2023
#BizTrends2023: How EVs will shape new car design...and other trends
#BizTrends2023: How EVs will shape new car design...and other trends9 Jan 2023
VW says SA must end coal dependence for EVs to make sense
VW says SA must end coal dependence for EVs to make sense9 Dec 2022
VW South Africa looks to Asia, Latam as Europe shifts to EVs
VW South Africa looks to Asia, Latam as Europe shifts to EVs14 Nov 2022
Audi partners with Sauber in F1
Audi partners with Sauber in F13 Nov 2022
New Dunlop performance tyre provides ultimate ride
Sumitomo DunlopNew Dunlop performance tyre provides ultimate ride16 Sep 2022
Audi to enter Formula 1 in 2026
Audi to enter Formula 1 in 202629 Aug 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz