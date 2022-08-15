Audi's ultra-fast EV charging stations across SA go live

The installation of Audi South Africa's ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country has been completed. The project was done in partnership with GridCars and has resulted in 33 installations.

The stations represent a total of 70 charge point connectors and expand on the existing network in South Africa.

The chargers range in their charging capacity from 22kW (AC) to 80kW (DC) and 150kW (DC) ultra-fast charging and are immediately available to all South African electric vehicle drivers, regardless of model or brand ownership.

The live 150kW (DC) public chargers initiated by Audi are the first for the South African market and will enable +/- 340km driving range in approximately 30 minutes.

These chargers have been strategically positioned along national roads to support long-distance travel:

N1 - Colesburg, Caltex, Northern Cape

N2 - Mosselbay, Langeberg Mall, Western Cape

N3 - Tugela North, Engen, Kwa-Zulu Natal

N4 - Riverside Mall, Mbombela, Mpumalanga

The live 80kW (DC) fast charging stations, enabling +/- 185km in 30 minutes can be located at:

N1 - Ventersburg, Caltex, Free State

N1 - Richmond, Caltex, Northern Cape

N2 - The Crags, Engen, Plettenburg Bay, Western Cape

N3 - Tugela South, Engen, Kwa-Zulu Natal

N4 - Alzu Petroport, Mpumalanga (Audi has upgraded the existing unit from DC 60kW to DC 80kW. GridCars has also installed a new EV charging unit at Kranskop Engen, Limpopo).

The live 22 kW dual (AC) charging stations, enabling +/- 100km in about one hour can be located at lifestyle and destination venues in the following provinces:

Western Cape

Hazendal Wine Estate, Stellenbosch

Franschhoek Motor Museum, Franschhoek

Delaire Graff Estate, Stellenbosch

Spier Wine Estate, Stellenbosch

Thesen Island, Knysna

Graham Beck Wine Estate, Robertson

The Marine Hotel, Hermanus

The Cellars Hohenort Hotel, Constantia

D’Hub B&B, Cape L'Agulhas

Gauteng

Parkview Shopping Centre, Pretoria

Johannesburg Country Club, Auckland Park

Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Country Club

Serengeti Golf & Wildlife Estate, Kempton Park

Johannesburg Country Club, Woodmead

Bryanston Country Club, Johannesburg

Kyalami Corner, Johannesburg

Virgin Active Bryanston, Johannesburg

Mpumalanga

84 on Main, Dullstroom

Hazyview Junction Shopping Centre

Kwa-Zulu Natal

Cornubia Mall, Mt. Edgecombe

Selborne Hotel & Golf Club, Pennington

Cedar Garden B&B, Underberg

Free State

Protea Hotel by Marriot, Clarens

North West

Village Mall, Haartebeespoort Dam

These publicly accessible charging stations can be located on the GridCars live online map.

Sascha Sauer, head of Audi South Africa, says:

"With the public Audi EV chargers now formally in operation and available, our project in ensuring that there are active state-of-the-art EV chargers at key destination and lifestyle venues across South Africa is tracking well and we are excited to officially encourage all early adopters of electric mobility to utilize these charge points.

"This is a huge encouragement towards the adoption of EVs in South Africa as it’s a positive indication towards a growing public EV charging network in our country."