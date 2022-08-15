Audi's ultra-fast EV charging stations across SA go live

The stations represent a total of 70 charge point connectors and expand on the existing network in South Africa.
The chargers range in their charging capacity from 22kW (AC) to 80kW (DC) and 150kW (DC) ultra-fast charging and are immediately available to all South African electric vehicle drivers, regardless of model or brand ownership.
The live 150kW (DC) public chargers initiated by Audi are the first for the South African market and will enable +/- 340km driving range in approximately 30 minutes.
These chargers have been strategically positioned along national roads to support long-distance travel:
The live 80kW (DC) fast charging stations, enabling +/- 185km in 30 minutes can be located at:
The live 22 kW dual (AC) charging stations, enabling +/- 100km in about one hour can be located at lifestyle and destination venues in the following provinces:
Protea Hotel by Marriot, Clarens
Village Mall, Haartebeespoort Dam
These publicly accessible charging stations can be located on the GridCars live online map.
Sascha Sauer, head of Audi South Africa, says:
"With the public Audi EV chargers now formally in operation and available, our project in ensuring that there are active state-of-the-art EV chargers at key destination and lifestyle venues across South Africa is tracking well and we are excited to officially encourage all early adopters of electric mobility to utilize these charge points.
"This is a huge encouragement towards the adoption of EVs in South Africa as it’s a positive indication towards a growing public EV charging network in our country."