Africa


Audi's ultra-fast EV charging stations across SA go live

15 Aug 2022
The installation of Audi South Africa's ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country has been completed. The project was done in partnership with GridCars and has resulted in 33 installations.
Image supplied
Image supplied

The stations represent a total of 70 charge point connectors and expand on the existing network in South Africa.

The chargers range in their charging capacity from 22kW (AC) to 80kW (DC) and 150kW (DC) ultra-fast charging and are immediately available to all South African electric vehicle drivers, regardless of model or brand ownership.

The live 150kW (DC) public chargers initiated by Audi are the first for the South African market and will enable +/- 340km driving range in approximately 30 minutes.

These chargers have been strategically positioned along national roads to support long-distance travel:

  • N1 - Colesburg, Caltex, Northern Cape
  • N2 - Mosselbay, Langeberg Mall, Western Cape
  • N3 - Tugela North, Engen, Kwa-Zulu Natal
  • N4 - Riverside Mall, Mbombela, Mpumalanga

The live 80kW (DC) fast charging stations, enabling +/- 185km in 30 minutes can be located at:

  • N1 - Ventersburg, Caltex, Free State
  • N1 - Richmond, Caltex, Northern Cape
  • N2 - The Crags, Engen, Plettenburg Bay, Western Cape
  • N3 - Tugela South, Engen, Kwa-Zulu Natal
  • N4 - Alzu Petroport, Mpumalanga (Audi has upgraded the existing unit from DC 60kW to DC 80kW. GridCars has also installed a new EV charging unit at Kranskop Engen, Limpopo).

The live 22 kW dual (AC) charging stations, enabling +/- 100km in about one hour can be located at lifestyle and destination venues in the following provinces:

Western Cape

  • Hazendal Wine Estate, Stellenbosch
  • Franschhoek Motor Museum, Franschhoek
  • Delaire Graff Estate, Stellenbosch
  • Spier Wine Estate, Stellenbosch
  • Thesen Island, Knysna
  • Graham Beck Wine Estate, Robertson
  • The Marine Hotel, Hermanus
  • The Cellars Hohenort Hotel, Constantia
  • D’Hub B&B, Cape L'Agulhas
Gauteng

  • Parkview Shopping Centre, Pretoria
  • Johannesburg Country Club, Auckland Park
  • Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Country Club
  • Serengeti Golf & Wildlife Estate, Kempton Park
  • Johannesburg Country Club, Woodmead
  • Bryanston Country Club, Johannesburg
  • Kyalami Corner, Johannesburg
  • Virgin Active Bryanston, Johannesburg

Mpumalanga

  • 84 on Main, Dullstroom
  • Hazyview Junction Shopping Centre

Kwa-Zulu Natal

  • Cornubia Mall, Mt. Edgecombe
  • Selborne Hotel & Golf Club, Pennington
  • Cedar Garden B&B, Underberg

Free State

Protea Hotel by Marriot, Clarens

North West

Village Mall, Haartebeespoort Dam

These publicly accessible charging stations can be located on the GridCars live online map.

Sascha Sauer, head of Audi South Africa, says:

"With the public Audi EV chargers now formally in operation and available, our project in ensuring that there are active state-of-the-art EV chargers at key destination and lifestyle venues across South Africa is tracking well and we are excited to officially encourage all early adopters of electric mobility to utilize these charge points.

"This is a huge encouragement towards the adoption of EVs in South Africa as it’s a positive indication towards a growing public EV charging network in our country."

