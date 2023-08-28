Driven: The new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro

First class has just got better. Chery has taken the bold step to redefine luxury. New interior with extra luxury features. New grille, lights, light-up logo and so much more. I got to drive the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro MAX from central Umhlanga all the way to scenic KwaZulu-Natal, Midlands. On and off road, I was in complete awe of so many facets of the family-orientated SUV. Lots more features, upgraded styling and a wholly redesigned interior.

Image credit: Naresh Maharaj Image credit: Naresh Maharaj Image credit: Naresh Maharaj

“The Chery Tiggo 8 Pro is not only our flagship model in terms of luxury and performance, but it is also our top-performing model globally. As such it accounts for a significant part of Chery’s global growth,” says Tony Liu, executive deputy general manager of Chery South Africa.

Grille me!

Taking centre stage on the new, upgraded model is a brand-new grille and illuminated Chery logo. This is definitely a first that I have seen. The Chery logo in the grille uses an array of LED lights to light up in a gradual manner to create the impression that the Tiggo 8 Pro is coming to life. This is combined with a special light-up sequence of the LED Matrix headlamps and LED daytime running lights to create a unique visual signature and welcome the driver.

Appealing looks

Viewed from the side, all the design elements that have made the Tiggo 8 Pro so sought after, like the three waistlines running from the front to rear lights, the glass panoramic roof, the diamond cut dark alloy wheels and the bold wheel arches remain unchanged. At the rear, the vehicle has completely redesigned light clusters that are connected by a striking LED light bar between them.

First class

To start, Chery’s designers changed the dual-cluster design of the previous Tiggo 8 Pro and replaced it with two thin and connected 12.35” screens that together form a digital screen of 24.7” long. The section of the screen in front of the driver will under normal circumstances display vehicle information and speed, while the section to the right will take care of infotainment controls.

Other notable upgrades include the overall design of the dashboard and doors. In the new design, the speakers from the Sony sound system have moved into the doors from the A-pillar, while the ambient lighting now reaches above and below the audio and windows control section. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, offline navigation, a panoramic sunroof, voice controls for everything from setting the climate to closing the boot and electrically adjustable seats, are all there.

Safety always

As before, all versions of the Tiggo 8 Pro MY2023 have a comprehensive list of active and passive safety features, including front, front side, rear bolster, driver knee and side curtain airbags.

Moreover, the Tiggo 8 Pro Max is also equipped with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) integrating more than 10 kinds of intelligent driving assistance functions, including adaptive cruise control (ACC), autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and lane keeping assistance (LKA) to mention a few. All new to the Tiggo 8 Pro Max MY2023 is a DVR driver view recorder (built-in dash cam) and an updated AVM (all view monitor) camera.

Ample power

As one of the most popular vehicles in its class and the top-selling Tiggo globally, Chery has decided to retain the existing and much-loved powertrains. This means the Tiggo 8 Pro is fitted with Chery's Heart of China-winning 1.6 TGDI engine that delivers a maximum power output of 145kW. The engine is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that delivers power to the front wheels.

#CheryCares

Chery's value has not only improved in terms of design, luxury and safety, but also in its level of aftermarket support and service value. For instance, since first launching the Tiggo 8 Pro, Chery has added a range of free value-added services, including free rim and scratch repair, free roadside assistance, a free loan vehicle when your Tiggo is in for a longer service or repair and even a free take-me-home service.

Price

- Tiggo 8 Pro 1.6T Executive - R609, 900

- Tiggo 8 Pro MAX 2.0T Executive - R669,900

Buyers of the Tiggo 8 Pro can expect a five-year/60,000 km service plan and a five-year/150,000km comprehensive mechanical warranty. With the Tiggo 8 Pro MAX buyers receive a seven-year/90,000km service plan and the same mechanical warranty.

And then there is the unmatched Chery engine warranty which offers 10 years/one million-kilometre of peace of mind motoring.