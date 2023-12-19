Industries

    #BestofBiz 2023: Legal

    19 Dec 2023
    19 Dec 2023
    We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2023 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and company news. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Legal site over the past year below.
    Most-read stories

    1Priscilla contests will of only daughter Lisa Marie Presley - Capital Legacy23 Feb 2023
    2What the BELA Bill means for homeschoolers - Louise Schoonwinkel13 Jul 2023
    3Hearsay: The role of medical certificates in court - Jacques van Wyk & Michiel Heyns14 Apr 2023
    4Property valuations: Inspection and objection to new rates - Jerome Levitz16 Feb 2023
    5Employee screening now compulsory for accountable institutions - Johan Botes and Ethan Chetty19 Apr 2023
    6Solar and inverter installation - did you get a compliance certificate? - Jean-Paul Rudd05 Jun 2023
    7Married in community of property: What you need to know about contracts and consent - Lethabo Mashishi07 Jun 2023
    8Company ownership: Unpacking new record-keeping, reporting requirements - Janine Will28 Mar 2023
    9What you need to know about the new FICA provisions now in force - Lerato Lamola and Christopher Williamson24 Aug 2023
    10Last chance for Zim Exemption Permit holders to apply for waiver, visa - Bianca Rutherfoord-Jones, Nivaani Moodley & Siya Ngcamu05 Jun 2023
    11How AI, machine learning and ChatGPT are changing the legal system - Annelise Petzer03 Apr 2023
    12What the new domestic violence laws mean for GBV prevention - Dakalo Singo20 Apr 2023
    13The benefits of registering a customary marriage - Janine Julies05 May 2023
    14ChatGPT: Deepfake and copyright concerns - Stefaans Gerber and Alisha Muller08 Feb 2023
    15Titanic submarine incident raises questions on presumption of death; insurance policies - Mtho Maphumulo23 Jun 2023
    16Landmark ruling may lead to big change with parental leave rights - Deon Visagie, Joani van Vuuren, Jamie Jacobs and Nkosinathi Thema27 Oct 2023
    172023 Children's Rights Moot Court Competition winners03 Jul 2023
    18Strategic transaction between Capital Legacy and Sanlam Limited announced - Capital Legacy06 Feb 2023
    19#WomensMonth: Inclusion of women to advance the spirit of B-BBEE in South Africa - Nomathole Nhlapo25 Aug 2023
    20What the amended employment equity laws mean for diversity and transformation - Johan Botes and Verushca Pillay09 May 2023

    Most-read contributors

    1Jean-Paul Rudd
    2Louise Schoonwinkel
    3Graeme Palmer
    4Johan Botes
    5Koos Benadie
    6Joon Chong
    7Ashlin Perumall
    8Virusha Subban
    9Darryl Bernstein
    10Ahmore Burger-Smidt
    11Francis Mayebe

    Most-viewed press offices

    1LexisNexis


    View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction & Engineering, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, ESG & Sustainability, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism & Travel.

