BestofBiz 2023: Legal

|1
|Priscilla contests will of only daughter Lisa Marie Presley - Capital Legacy
|23 Feb 2023
|2
|What the BELA Bill means for homeschoolers - Louise Schoonwinkel
|13 Jul 2023
|3
|Hearsay: The role of medical certificates in court - Jacques van Wyk & Michiel Heyns
|14 Apr 2023
|4
|Property valuations: Inspection and objection to new rates - Jerome Levitz
|16 Feb 2023
|5
|Employee screening now compulsory for accountable institutions - Johan Botes and Ethan Chetty
|19 Apr 2023
|6
|Solar and inverter installation - did you get a compliance certificate? - Jean-Paul Rudd
|05 Jun 2023
|7
|Married in community of property: What you need to know about contracts and consent - Lethabo Mashishi
|07 Jun 2023
|8
|Company ownership: Unpacking new record-keeping, reporting requirements - Janine Will
|28 Mar 2023
|9
|What you need to know about the new FICA provisions now in force - Lerato Lamola and Christopher Williamson
|24 Aug 2023
|10
|Last chance for Zim Exemption Permit holders to apply for waiver, visa - Bianca Rutherfoord-Jones, Nivaani Moodley & Siya Ngcamu
|05 Jun 2023
|11
|How AI, machine learning and ChatGPT are changing the legal system - Annelise Petzer
|03 Apr 2023
|12
|What the new domestic violence laws mean for GBV prevention - Dakalo Singo
|20 Apr 2023
|13
|The benefits of registering a customary marriage - Janine Julies
|05 May 2023
|14
|ChatGPT: Deepfake and copyright concerns - Stefaans Gerber and Alisha Muller
|08 Feb 2023
|15
|Titanic submarine incident raises questions on presumption of death; insurance policies - Mtho Maphumulo
|23 Jun 2023
|16
|Landmark ruling may lead to big change with parental leave rights - Deon Visagie, Joani van Vuuren, Jamie Jacobs and Nkosinathi Thema
|27 Oct 2023
|17
|2023 Children's Rights Moot Court Competition winners
|03 Jul 2023
|18
|Strategic transaction between Capital Legacy and Sanlam Limited announced - Capital Legacy
|06 Feb 2023
|19
|#WomensMonth: Inclusion of women to advance the spirit of B-BBEE in South Africa - Nomathole Nhlapo
|25 Aug 2023
|20
|What the amended employment equity laws mean for diversity and transformation - Johan Botes and Verushca Pillay
|09 May 2023
