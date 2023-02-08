Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Capital LegacyBizcommunity.comPerfect WordEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

IP Law News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


ChatGPT: Deepfake and copyright concerns

8 Feb 2023
By: Stefaans Gerber and Alisha Muller
The creation and development of artificial intelligence (AI) has historically been accompanied with a warning label and understandably so. Stephen Hawking, amongst many, foreshadowed the concerns with AI and famously stated that development of AI "could spell the end of the human race".
Image source: © bpawesome –
Image source: © bpawesome – 123RF.com

The latest development in AI technology, which has raised widespread concern and criticism, is the creation of ChatGPT (generative pre-trained transformer), an AI computer program developed by startup company, OpenAI.

What exactly is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is a language model AI computer program which generates output in the form of dialogue from text-based input received from the user. This output generated by the chatbot on ChatGPT, can take many forms including essays, research papers, even source code. Accordingly, a user can pose a question to the chatbot and receive a human-like dialogue in response thereto. The output that ChatGPT delivers is generated from a large dataset of text on the internet to which it has access. What contributes to the genius of ChatGPT is that the output is delivered in mere seconds. Remarkable right? Or too good to be true?

One of the main concerns with ChatGPT is its ability to generate deepfake text, which essentially means that deepfake creators can use this platform to create output which imitates human-like characteristics and work. Accordingly, the use of ChatGPT to generate academic articles, research papers or the like give rise to serious concerns regarding academic integrity and ethics.

Will ChatGPT kill the customer service agent?
Will ChatGPT kill the customer service agent?

By 2 days ago

Moreover, deepfake content, more specifically, in the form of video material can potentially have catastrophic consequences when consideration is given to political friction between countries such as Ukraine and Russia where a possibility might arise where a deepfake video surfaces purporting to be President Volodmyr Zelenskyy instructing his countrymen to surrender in the current war.

Authors vs owners

The more pertinent question to consider, from an intellectual property perspective, is who would be the author and owner of the copyrighted work created by such an artificial intelligence? South African copyright law distinguishes between the author and owner of a copyright work, as the author of the work may not necessarily be the owner thereof.

ChatGPT’s terms of use clearly assigns all its rights, title and interest in and to the output or content created, to the user. However, does ChatGPT even own the content which it so readily assigns? As a point of departure, the author is typically the first owner of any copyright work, as defined in the Copyright Act (Act 98 of 1978), but exceptions to this principal may apply as delineated in the Act.

Source © Sergey Soldatov Is ChatGPT a friend or foe to the PR industry? Ronelle Bester, founder and account director of Red Ribbon Communications, ponders the question
Exclusive: ChatGPT - A friend or foe to the PR industry?

By 20 Jan 2023

The author of the output generated by ChatGPT will vary depending on the type of work created. For example, the author of a literary work is the person who first makes or creates the work, whereas the author of a computer program is the person who exercises control over the making of the computer program. Accordingly, the pertinent question is who would be the author of a literary work of such as an essay when the program generated the essay? The court, in Payen Components South Africa Ltd v Bovin Gaskets CC, drew a clear distinction between computer-generated work and computer-aided work. Computer-generated work is work created by the computer program, where the computer program was developed and designed by a human author. However, in the case of work generated by AI, the work is clearly not generated by a human author and control and direction is expended by AI.

Application of IP law

Clearly, the creation of ChatGPT is another innovative development in the world of AI but also creates further confusion relating to the appropriate application of IP law, especially copyright law. The identity of the author and owner of the output, despite an assignment provision contained in its terms of use, is still open to speculation and accordingly creates copyright works in which proprietorship cannot necessarily be identified.

This is indicative of the necessity in, amongst others, copyright law to adapt to the latest technology. More so in the sense of aiming at technological development rather than defining a specific circumstance.

NextOptions

About Stefaans Gerber and Alisha Muller

Stefaans Gerber is a Senior Associate - Head of Department (Intellectual Property) and Alisha Muller is a Junior Associate at Barnard Inc.
Read more: copyright infringement, IP rights, artificial intelligence, chatbot, chatbot technology, deepfake, AI development, deepfakes, IP rights holder, Barnard Incorporated Attorneys, ChatGPT

Related

Microsoft launches new AI search engine 'more powerful than ChatGPT'
Microsoft launches new AI search engine 'more powerful than ChatGPT'17 hours ago
From AI to intelligent AI and a whole new world for business
From AI to intelligent AI and a whole new world for business1 day ago
What are the effects of AI and machine learning on education in SA?
What are the effects of AI and machine learning on education in SA?1 day ago
Source © Business Today Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, has introduced Google's experimental conversational AI service, Bard
Introducing Bard, Google's experimental conversational AI service1 day ago
Benefits and limitations of using AI in the commercial property sector
Benefits and limitations of using AI in the commercial property sector1 day ago
Will ChatGPT kill the customer service agent?
Will ChatGPT kill the customer service agent?2 days ago
Source: Supplied. Heloise Greeff, an eToro popular investor.
Is ChatGPT the death knell for investment banks?2 Feb 2023
Bronwyn Williams: #BizTrends2023: The impact of social contracts - home, work and State
Bronwyn Williams: #BizTrends2023: The impact of social contracts - home, work and State30 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz